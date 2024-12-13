Former Oklahoma DB Finds New Home at Kansas State
A former Oklahoma defensive back has found a new home.
Jayden Rowe, who entered the portal having concluded his redshirt sophomore season, announced his commitment to Kansas State on X.
A former Union High School star in Tulsa, injuries prevented Rowe from carving out a role in Norman.
He appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2022, but a dislocated knee cap cost him the 2023 season.
Rowe didn’t play in 2024 for Oklahoma.
Before arriving in Norman, Rowe was rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.
He’s one of many Sooners who have entered the portal, though a vast majority of those entries hav come from the offensive side of the ball.
Rowe is one of four defensive backs who has entered the portal along with Kani Walker, Erik McCarty and Makari Vickers.
Linebackers Dasan McCullough and Phil Picciotti have also entered the transfer portal since it opened up for the winter window on Monday.