All Sooners

Former Oklahoma DB Finds New Home at Kansas State

A former in-state star is headed to the Big 12 via the transfer portal.

Ryan Chapman

Former Oklahoma defensive back Jayden Rowe
Former Oklahoma defensive back Jayden Rowe / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

A former Oklahoma defensive back has found a new home. 

Jayden Rowe, who entered the portal having concluded his redshirt sophomore season, announced his commitment to Kansas State on X. 

A former Union High School star in Tulsa, injuries prevented Rowe from carving out a role in Norman. 

He appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2022, but a dislocated knee cap cost him the 2023 season. 

Rowe didn’t play in 2024 for Oklahoma. 

Before arriving in Norman, Rowe was rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports. 

Follow Along: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker

He’s one of many Sooners who have entered the portal, though a vast majority of those entries hav come from the offensive side of the ball. 

Rowe is one of four defensive backs who has entered the portal along with Kani Walker, Erik McCarty and Makari Vickers. 

Linebackers Dasan McCullough and Phil Picciotti have also entered the transfer portal since it opened up for the winter window on Monday. 

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football