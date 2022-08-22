Former Oklahoma OL Cody Ford Traded to Arizona Cardinals

A former Sooner is on the move.

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Monday.

The No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ford spent his three professional seasons with the Buffalo Bills appearing in 38 games.

At Oklahoma, he became a key piece to the OU offensive line starting all 14 games of the 2018 season and earning a first team All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches.

Now, he gets the chance to team up with some of his former Sooners teammates as he joins quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Marquise Brown and fellow lineman Marquis Hayes with the Cardinals.

Time will tell for what role Ford will have with Arizona, but the opportunity now lies ahead for the Louisiana native to join one of the more prolific offenses in the league with Murray at the helm and a surplus of talent at the skill positions.

The Cardinals open their season at home on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.