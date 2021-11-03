Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Situation

Mayfield and Beckham Jr. have been teammates with the Cleveland Browns since 2019.

A bizarre situation has continued to unfold in Cleveland between star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is having a stunningly unproductive season, and former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has become caught in the crosshairs as the potential reason.

Since coming to the Browns in 2019, the conversation around Beckham’s on-field chemistry with Mayfield has always been a point of discussion as, statistically, Cleveland’s offense and Mayfield’s play has largely been better without the premier pass-catcher on the field.

Now, after a particularly frustrating season highlighted by having just one reception for six yards in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, things have reached a boiling point for Beckham in Cleveland.

Earlier this week, Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared a video on social media highlighting Mayfield either missing throws to an open OBJ or not throwing to him altogether.

He also liked several comments disparaging the former Heisman Trophy winner’s level of play.

In other words, tossing the brunt of the blame for his son's poor season on Mayfield.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanksi told the media that Beckham is no longer a part of the team for the remainder of the season.

Curiously, this comes just one day after the NFL’s trade deadline in which Cleveland did not deal Beckham elsewhere when the general thought was that would be the best option for both parties.

Mayfield, never one to shy away from conflict, finally got his chance to speak on the matter this afternoon to local reporters.

“Obviously, naturally, he wants his son to succeed,” Mayfield said of Beckham Sr.’s comments. “I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed. That’s where we were at, at least so I thought.”

“Hurt? No. Surprised? Yes. I think there’s different things that play a factor into it. I’ve had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face. And I was pretty surprised by the video and, you know, the intentions and the feelings behind it. I would be lying if I said otherwise. But hurt? No, I’m good. I’ll be alright.”

The former Sooner also scoffed at the notion that he would ever intentionally avoid throwing Beckham Jr. the ball, something the video clearly implied.

“Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with is an ... opinionated statement, I’ll say that,” Mayfield said with a smile.

Mayfield went on to say he isn’t sure of the long-term plans are with the former LSU Tiger, but that if he did end up returning to the Browns, he would be happy to make it work.

“I’m prepared to do whatever,” Mayfield said. “If he’s back, then we’ll work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win, because that’s all I care about. Is winning. But if not, then we’ll roll with the guys we have out there. And those guys will know that I completely trust them. And they’ll know that I’m always here for them. And that’s the leader and type of quarterback I am.”

Mayfield and Browns, without Beckham Jr., will return to action on Sunday when they travel to Cincinnati to battle the Bengals at noon.

