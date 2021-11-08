Former Oklahoma QB Chandler Morris Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

The former Sooners signal-caller completed 29 of his 41 passes for 461 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 70 yards with a rushing score.

While Oklahoma didn’t have a game on Saturday, a former Sooners signal-caller had himself a very special afternoon.

Former OU quarterback Chandler Morris, now with the TCU Horned Frogs, got his first career start at home against the Baylor Bears and was absolutely fantastic.

Morris completed 29 of 41 passes for an absurd 461 yards and two touchdowns. He also tacked on 70 yards on the ground with a rushing score to complete his monster day.

His outing helped lift the Horned Frogs over the No. 12 Bears to get TCU’s best win of the season 30-28 in the first game after the parting of ways with long-time head coach Gary Patterson.

For his efforts, Morris was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Originally a 3-star recruit in the class of 2020, Morris committed to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma out of Highland Park High School in Dallas, TX.

His true freshman season saw him play sparingly, completing just three of five passes and running the ball five times, but he did rush for two touchdowns and show flashes of a bright future.

In the offseason, Morris elected to hit the transfer portal, eventually deciding to take his talents to Fort Worth.

Chandler Morris Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

That is where the drama began, as Riley did not grant Morris his immediate eligibility, something within his right to do since Morris was transferring to another Big 12 program.

However, toward the end of the spring, Riley did end up allowing Morris to be eligible to play this season.

Now, after starting quarterback Max Duggan was sidelined with an injury, Morris got his chance to shine and certainly made the most of it with a huge performance against TCU’s biggest rival.

"It was awesome to see him playing well," Riley said Monday on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. "Moved around, made some big throws. Yeah it was good, exchanged some messages with him and his family that night."

"I'm really happy to see Chandler playing in such a big game with all that's going on there (at TCU)."

Next up for the Horned Frogs will be a trip to Stillwater and a date with Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

