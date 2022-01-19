Former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts to Return as Starter of Philadelphia Eagles in 2022

Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman confirmed that Hurts would be the starting quarterback heading into next season on Wednesday.

A former Sooner got the vote of confidence from his front office on Wednesday.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts had a solid 2021 campaign that saw him lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs, and for that he is being rewarded with another shot.

Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman told local media on Wednesday that Hurts would in fact be back as starter for the 2022 season.

“We talk about Jalen and the growth he had, really first-year starter, second-year player, leading this team to the playoffs — tremendously impressed with his work ethic, his leadership,” Roseman said. “The last time we talked was during camp and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horns and he certainly did that.”

Roseman was then asked directly if those comments meant Hurts would be back at starting quarterback next year, to which he replied “Yes.”

Hurts is a bit of a polarizing figure as someone with a very quiet personality and an unorthodox approach to the position.

Many were skeptical of his ability to be a legitimate NFL quarterback, but once head coach Nick Sirianni started committing to his running ability, Philadelphia started to win some games.

On the year, the former Heisman runner-up completed 265-of-432 passes for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

But it is the running numbers of Hurts that obviously stand out for a quarterback, as he went for 784 yards on the ground with ten more scores.

Whether you deem Hurts as the long-term option for the Eagles or not, it seems fair to say he earned the chance to return for next season as the team continues to re-tool the roster around him.

With the quarterback position in place, Philadelphia can now address other areas of need with their league-high three first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.