Former Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

Mordecai passed for 395 yards and five touchdowns in SMU's 39-37 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai continues to get the job done with his new team.

For the second time in the first three weeks of the season, Mordecai was selected as the American Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

This comes on the heels of a stellar performance by the junior in SMU’s 39-37 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Mordecai completed 36 of 48 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception. He also tossed the game-winning score in the final seconds for the nail-biting win to move the Mustangs to 3-0 on the season.

Tanner Mordecai Jordan Hofeditz/Reporter-News

His 36 completions were the most by an AAC quarterback this season and his 16 touchdown passes so far this year are the most in the country by a full five scores.

Also of note is that seven of those completions were to fellow former Sooner Grant Calcaterra who continues to produce in Dallas as well. He went for 103 yards on Saturday.

Simply put, Mordecai has been inarguably one of the best signal-callers in the entire country this season.

Next up for Mordecai and the Mustangs will be a trip to a place he is familiar with in Fort Worth, TX to do battle with TCU on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

