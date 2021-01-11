Former Oklahoma running back finds new home

Junior running back T.J. Pledger announced he would transfer to the Utah Utes after entering the transfer portal in the wake of the Big 12 Championship game

A former Sooner has found a new home.

Running back T.J. Pledger announced he would be transferring to Utah on Twitter.

The junior announced he would enter the transfer portal and leave Oklahoma ahead of the Cotton Bowl.

In his three seasons in Norman, Pledger rushed for 695 yards and six touchdowns on 135 carries.

Headed into 2020, Pledger was poised for a big year with Rhamondre Stevenson suspended and a pair of freshman running backs in Seth McGowan and Marcus Major behind him.

Carrying the load, Pledger totaled 341 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries in his first four games, capped off by a pair of touchdowns against Texas in Oklahoma’s four overtime thriller.

The return of Stevenson against Texas Tech saw Pledger’s role reduced dramatically, however. In his final five games of the season, Pledger was handed just 27 carries for 110 yards and two scores.

The former 4-star recruit will head closer to home, looking to reinvigorate his career. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound native of Pacoima, CA didn’t initially hold an offer from Utah coming out of high school, but USC was heavily involved in his first recruitment.