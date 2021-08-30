Former Oklahoma Star Gerald McCoy Returned to NFL Action on Sunday

Now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, McCoy returned to the field for the first time in 609 days.

A former Oklahoma Sooner great finally made his return to the gridiron this weekend.

Gerald McCoy, now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders organization, made his preseason debut on Sunday against the San Fransisco 49ers, his first appearance on a football field in 609 days.

The former two-time First-Team All-American and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection missed the entirety of the 2020 season after he suffered a torn quadriceps tendon before the season started with the Dallas Cowboys last year.

Despite Las Vegas losing 34-10 to the San Fransisco 49ers in their preseason finale, McCoy said he was just happy to be getting back out on the field.

“Today was my first real reps,” McCoy said after the game. “I took a few of my first practice reps this week and have been getting reps here and there but today it was like, 'Throw him in the fire’.”

Though he didn’t end up recording a tackle, McCoy still flashed the incredibly quick first step which has served him so well over his illustrious football career.

Most importantly, McCoy said he played pain-free as he saw his first action of the preseason.

"It felt great. My legs felt great, no pain in the knee,” he said. “Knocking the rust off felt really good. I was just back in my element."

McCoy was brought into Las Vegas for two reasons.

First, Jon Gruden hopes to extract whatever high levels of play McCoy still has in him.

But also, McCoy will be tasked with helping to bring the young Las Vegas pass rush along.

Even after he was released from the Cowboys due to his injury a year ago, McCoy took to Twitter to declare that he was still happy to help the Dallas defensive lineman along, as that was one of the major factors in his singing with America’s Team.

Back healthy again, McCoy will look to reprise his leadership role with a Raiders defense desperately needing improvement on all fronts.

