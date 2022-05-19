Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson Transfers to Houston

Jackson entered the portal shortly after the end of spring football after just one season with the Sooners.

One of Oklahoma’s departures this spring has their new team.

Former Sooners wide receiver Cody Jackson, who entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of spring football last month, has announced he will be heading to Houston on Thursday night.

via Instagram

Jackson came to OU as a 4-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class rated as the No. 17 receiver in the country by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He played in two games last season and made catches in both, with three against Western Carolina and two against Nebraska.

While his role heading into 2022 was not expected to be too large as still a very young player, Jackson was certainly viewed as a key piece of the Oklahoma offense in the years to come.

But, after going through spring football under a different head coach than the one that recruited him, he elected to look for a new spot eventually now landing with the Cougars.

With this being Jackson’s first collegiate transfer, he will be immediately eligible next season for Dana Holgorsen.

While this is a move out of the Power 5 for now, Houston will be joining the Big 12 potentially as soon as next season. 

