Former Sooner Orlando Brown on the move in the NFL

After declaring that he wants to play left tackle, the Baltimore Ravens have traded Orlando Brown to Kansas City

Former Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown is on the move.

The NFL star has been traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The news will be welcome to Brown after he requested a trade from the Ravens earlier this offseason, citing his desire to play left tackle, where he dominated for the Sooners.

As compensation, the Chiefs sent Baltimore a first, third and fourth-round draft pick in this year’s NFL Draft, as well as a fifth-round pick next year. In return, Kansas City got a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a sixth-rounder next season, as well as the services of Brown.

After inking superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a deal worth half a billion dollars, the Chiefs pulled the trigger to protect their asset. Even a quarterback as talented as Mahomes can’t excel without time to scan the field, as exhibited in February’s Super Bowl when Tom Brady’s Buccaneers routed the Chiefs 31-9 behind a dominant Tampa Bay pass rush.

Regardless of what side of the line he’s played on, Brown has impressed.

After sliding in the NFL Draft, Orlando Brown has been voted to two Pro Bowls Eric Hartline / USA TODAY Sports

Since falling to the third-round in 2018, Brown has played in 42 games, allowing zero sacks over his entire career. His performance on the field earned him a pair of Pro Bowl selections, giving him plenty of leverage as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

But with Baltimore’s big money signing Ronnie Stanley returning to anchor the left side of the line, Brown wanted out.

Kansas City had reportedly pursued another Sooner in Trent Williams to add to their line, but they lost out when Williams agreed to return to San Fransisco.

The trade now gives Kansas City a completely new starting line entering the 2021 season as they hope to punch their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl.