FutureCast: Handicapping Oklahoma's Rugged Finishing Stretch

Coming off an open date, the Sooners face one of college football's most challenging schedules over the next three weeks.

According to NCAA statistics, Oklahoma has college football’s third-toughest remaining schedule.

OU’s opponents’ winning percentage (.778) ranks behind only Georgia Tech’s and Ohio State’s, whose opponents have a current winning percentage of .815 (22-5).

The Sooners’ finishing stretch of Baylor (7-2), Iowa State (6-3) and Oklahoma State (8-1) have a combined record of 21-6.

Two of those games are on the road, with the Sooners traveling to Waco, TX, this Saturday, and into Stillwater on Nov. 27. In between, OU hosts the Cyclones on Nov. 20.

Although Oklahoma hasn’t lost a game in November since 2014 and is currently favored in all three contests, it won’t be easy.

SI Sooners handicaps OU’s chances in its final three games:

Lincoln Riley's last trip to Waco Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (7-2, 4-2)

Quality wins: 31-21 vs. Iowa State, 45-20 vs. West Virginia, 38-24 vs. 19 BYU, 21-24 vs. Texas

Losses: 24-14 at Oklahoma State, 30-28 at TCU

Last meeting: OU won 27-14 last year in Norman, but the Baylor defense gave Oklahoma fits. The Sooners had just 76 yards rushing, and Spencer Rattler threw for just 193 yards with an interception.

Recent history: The last time the Sooners played at McLane Stadium, they fell behind 28-3 — and then rallied for the biggest comeback in program history, 34-31.

That was two years ago, of course, and has no bearing on Saturday’s game. But it’s still a memorable outcome, and one that several players on both teams can’t possibly forget.

Austin Stogner caught two touchdowns to spark the comeback that night in Waco. At the end of the rally, Gabe Brkic’s field goal gave the Sooners the lead. And it was Nik Bonitto’s interception that ended it.

OU finished that season with a dramatic 30-23 overtime victory over the Bears in the Big 12 Championship game before embarking on their latest failure in the College Football Playoff.

Last week: While the Sooners had the weekend off, Baylor endured a shocking 30-28 loss to rival TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday, dropping the Bears to 4-2 in Big 12 play.

Baylor held TCU to just 2.7 yards per carry, but the Horned Frogs inserted OU transfer Chandler Morris at quarterback, and Morris threw for 461 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

The Bears had a chance to drive for the winning score, but their hopes were sunk when Gerry Bohanon threw his second interception of the day in the closing minutes.

Statistical rundown: Baylor currently ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring offense (36.3 points per game), third in scoring defense (20.6), second in total offense (458.0 yards per game) and fifth in total defense (364.3).

BU’s offense has allowed a league-low seven quarterback sacks, and the Baylor defense leads the conference with nine interceptions.

Bohanon started out hot but has thrown five interceptions in his last three games. He ranks third in the league in total offense (238.67 yards per game), third in passing offense (219.11), and fifth in passer efficiency rating (157.02).

The Bears have leaned on a powerful, big-play running game fueled by Abram Smith (117.2 yards per game, Big 12-leading 7.33 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns) and Trestan Ebner (66.8 yards per game, 5.95 per carry, one TD).

BU also has one of the Big 12’s most experienced and dynamic receiver duos in Tyquan Thornton (42 catches, Big 12-leading 722 yards, seven touchdowns) and R.J. Sneed 35 catches, 500 yards, two TDs).

On defense, nickelback Jalen Pitre averages 5.6 tackles per game, leads the league with three fumble recoveries and ranks third with five passes defensed, and is tied for third among Big 12 defenders with three forced fumbles and ranks fourth with two interceptions. J.T. Woods leads the Big 12 with three interceptions.

Dillon Doyle ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 62 tackles, while Terrel Bernard is 11th with 53.

Coaching: Second-year coach Dave Aranda is building upon the foundation Matt Rhule laid, and he’s had some success against Lincoln Riley — first as defensive coordinator at LSU in the Tigers’ 62-28 College Football Playoff win over the Sooners in the Peach Bowl in 2019, and then to a much lesser extent in a 27-14 loss to the Sooners last year in Norman — a game OU led 10-0 at halftime.

Chance of an OU win: 64 percent

Lincoln Riley and Matt Campbell Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2)

Quality Wins: 33-20 at Kansas State, 24-21 vs. Oklahoma State, 30-7 vs. Texas

Losses: 27-17 vs. 10 Iowa, 31-29 at Baylor, 38-31 at West Virginia

Last Meeting(s): The Cyclones won 37-30 last year in Ames, their first home win over the Sooners since 1960. After falling behind 30-23 midway through the fourth quarter, Iowa State scored on back-to-back possessions (the first one keyed by an 88-yard kickoff return) to take the lead. Spencer Rattler then threw an interception on OU’s final drive.

The Sooners avenged that loss with a dramatic 27-21 victory over the Cyclones in the Big 12 Championship Game. OU led 24-7 at halftime and had to hold off several Cyclone drives down the stretch, including a Tre Brown interception in the final minutes.

Recent history: Playing this game in Norman is of no deterrence to the Cyclones. In 2017, Riley took his first career loss as a head coach when ISU, driven by backup quarterback Kyle Kempt, scored the 38-31 upset as a 31-point underdog.

In 2019, Iowa State returned to Owen Field and was throwing a 2-point conversion to win it in the closing moments. Instead, Brock Purdy threw to the wrong receiver and Parnell Motley successfully defended the pass for a 42-41 Sooner victory.

Last week: As Oklahoma rested, some would suggest the Cyclones did as well during a 30-7 domination over Texas.

Before 2010, Iowa State had never beaten Texas, having lost its first seven games against the Longhorns. But the Cyclones have won five of the last 12 meetings, including three straight.

Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for 96 yards and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton, and tight end Charlie Kolar caught five passes for 72 yards. Brock Purdy was 27-of-38 for 252 yards.

The Longhorns struggled mightily against the stout Iowa State defense, pulling quarterback Casey Thompson after three ineffective possessions and turning to Hudson Card, who went 14-of-23 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Statistical Rundown: Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in scoring offense (31.9 points per game) and second in scoring defense (18.2). The Cyclones rank fourth in total offense (433.6 yards per game) and second in total defense (282.4).

Purdy leads the Big 12 in total offense (258.2 yards per game), ranks second in passing (231.7) and has a league-low four interceptions. Hall leads the conference in rushing (124.6), all-purpose yards (149.1) and touchdowns (15).

Hutchinson leads the Big 12 in receptions with 60 (No. 2 has 45) and ranks second in receiving yards (686) to go with five touchdown catches. Kolar ranks seventh in the league in catches (4.1 per game) and is 10th in receiving yards (53.8).

On defense, the Cyclones are still loaded: Mike Rose is sixth in the league with 7.0 tackles per game, and Jake Hummel is 15th at 6.3. Will McDonald ranks second among Big 12 defenders with 10 sacks (1.11 per game), and Eyioma Uwazurike ranks third with 7.5 (0.83 per game).

Iowa State also leads the Big 12 with just 35.8 penalty yards per game and ranks second with 42 total penalties committed.

Coaching: Although Campbell’s teams have laid an inexplicable stinker or two every year, he always seems to be able to elevate everyone’s focus for playing Oklahoma.

Whether it’s Iowa State’s schemes, or the Cyclones not beating themselves with mistakes, or Campbell’s ability to get his guys to focus, the ISU always plays the Sooners tough.

Riley finally broke the Chris Klieman jinx with a win over Kansas State earlier this year, but he’s only 3-2 against Campbell. In their five meetings, OU has scored 167 points, Iowa State has scored 164. That’s an average score of 33.4 to 32.8.

Chance of an OU win: 59 percent.

Mike Gundy and Lincoln Riley Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1)

Quality Wins: 21-20 at Boise State, 31-20 vs. Kansas State, 24-14 vs. Baylor, 32-24 at Texas, 24-3 at West Virginia.

Losses: 24-21 at Iowa State

Last Meeting: The Sooners raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on three Spencer Rattler touchdowns, and cruised to yet another blowout victory over the Cowboys, 41-13 in Norman.

Rattler threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 141 yards and Theo Wease caught two touchdown passes as OU rolled back into the Big 12 Championship game by finishing the game with a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

Recent history: No other in-state rivalry in the country is as lopsided as Bedlam. OU leads the all-time series 90-18-7, and has won seven in a row, including blowouts in four of the last six.

OU’s last trip to Stillwater was a stress-free, 34-16 win in 2019. The Cowboys haven’t beaten Oklahoma at Boone Pickens Stadium since 2011.

Last Week: OSU’s defense is far and away the Big 12’s best, and the Cowboys flexed their muscles Saturday in a 24-3 domination of West Virginia in Morgantown. After a 55-3 victory over Kansas, it marked two straight weeks the OSU opponent couldn’t reach the end zone.

The Cowboys had eight sacks on Saturday and held WVU to just 17 yards rushing and 133 yards total offense — the fewest allowed an OSU squad since 1999 (KU got just 143 the week before).

Spencer Sanders completed 21-of-31 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Jaylen Warren ran for 78 yards and a score, and Tay Martin caught seven passes for 63 yards and two TDs.

Statistical Rundown: The Cowboy offense ranks seventh in the Big 12 in scoring (28.8 points per game) and is No. 1 in scoring defense (16.3). The Cowboys lead the league in total defense (277.0 yards per game) and rank seventh in total offense (382.4).

OSU leads the Big 12 with 30 quarterback sacks (No. 2 has 23), and ranks third with eight interceptions to go with two total defensive touchdowns.

Sanders ranks fifth in the conference in total offense (229.9 yards per game), sixth in passing yards (205.4) and sixth in passer efficiency rating (156.72).

Warren is fourth among Big 12 running backs at 103.1 rushing yards per game (4.86 per carry) with seven touchdowns.

Tay Martin sits second in the Big 12 at 5.4 catches per game, ranks sixth at 74.0 receiving yards per game and is fifth with six TD catches, while Brennan Presley is seventh with five TD grabs.

Malcolm Rodriguez leads the conference with 87 tackles, Devin Harper is 13th with 58, and Kolby Harvell-Peel ranks 24th with 5.44.

Harvell-Peel is the Big 12 co-leader with three interceptions (Jason Taylor has two and a league-high 85 yards on returns), and Collin Oliver and Brock Martin rank sixth and seventh with 5.5 and 4.5 quarterback sacks, respectively.

Coaching: Mike Gundy used to have a Bob Stoops problem. Now he has a Lincoln Riley problem. Simply put, Gundy — an Oklahoma native who grew up in nearby Midwest City and was offered a scholarship to OU before choosing OSU — has an Oklahoma problem.

Now in his 17th season as head coach in Stillwater, Gundy is 2-14 all-time against his Bedlam rival.

Gundy has historically coached conservatively against the Sooners, with the exception of his decision to go for a 2-point conversion at the end of the game in 2018 (Taylor Cornelius’ throw was off-target and the Sooners held on 48-47).

Under Riley, the Sooners have had mostly stress-free moments against Gundy’s Cowboys. But this is OSU’s best team — and easily their best defense — since 2011, and in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ fourth season, it’s the Cowboy defense that gives O-State a shot at the upset.

Chance of an OU win: 72 percent