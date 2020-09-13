FutureCast: The Sunday Night Spin on Saturday's Game

So what can we truly learn from Oklahoma’s 48-0 blowout of Missouri State on Saturday night?

Can we project the Sooners into the College Football Playoff? No, of course not. It’s far too soon for that, and the college football season will present far too many hairpin turns in the months ahead.

Missouri State is a football team motivated by money — namely, the $600,000 they’ll get from Oklahoma for playing the game — and bereft of much actual football ability. Bobby Petrino might get things turned around for this FCS program that finished 1-10 last year, but it won’t be this year. The Bears have two games left in the 2020 schedule, and both are against Central Arkansas. That won’t go well for the little team from Springfield.

So what’s to be learned about this Oklahoma team moving forward? How does beating Missouri State to a bloody pulp help the Sooners down the line?

One, Spencer Rattler looks legit. He completed 14-of-17 passes in the first half and didn’t even play in the second. Of his three incompletions, two were drops — and both of those were in the end zone. That would have put Rattler well over 300 yards (he finished with 290) and six TDs, and it would have put the Sooners’ offensive output at 56 points instead of 48.

And two, Tanner Mordecai — while he may not be Spencer Rattler — also showed he can quarterback this team if needed. Mordecai seemed a little hesitant early, especially on the awful interception he threw in the end zone. Indecision can destroy a quarterback. But maybe Lincoln Riley talked to him and told him to stop thinking and just cut loose, because it looked like he did that the rest of the way. He, too, completed 14-of-passes for 157 yards and a TD.

And three, hey, third-stringer Chandler Morris showed the kind of athletic ability, arm strength, accuracy and just overall quarterback moxie that made him an Under Armour All-American last year, a Class 5A-1 state champion as a junior (Highland Park went 16-0 with Morris as their QB) and the son of an accomplished offensive guru (Chad Morris). In a pinch, Morris looks like he could move the chains and put points on the scoreboard.

The Oklahoma defense looks athletic and versatile. There aren’t any Clydesdales on the defensive line, but there are clearly some able-bodied workhorses. And the linebacker corps appears to be in synch with what Alex Grinch wants of them. In his first start, Brian Asamoah looked like a future star. The whole group played fast and furious, but they also look motivated. That could end up being Kenneth Murray’s legacy at Oklahoma.

The two players who led the team in all-purpose yards — rushing, receiving and returns — were true freshmen. That’s got to be encouraging for Riley and his staff. Marvin Mims produced 80 yards receiving and 68 yards on punt returns, and Seth McGowan delivered 61 yards rushing and 37 yards receiving. Together, they combined for three of the Sooners’ six touchdowns. They’re quick, explosive, dynamic and versatile. In most years, true freshmen contributions against a team like Missouri State would mean a lot of garbage time after halftime. But these guys were — and will continue to be — frontline contributors.

In all, OU played nine true freshmen: McGowan, Mims, Morris, DL Noah Arinze, CB Joshua Eaton, DL Reggie Grimes, TE/HB Mikey Henderson, LB Brendan Walker and WR Trevon West. All contributed memorable plays. That’s important to them, of course, but it also shows future classes that Riley and the OU staff are willing to play true freshmen right out of the box. Who knows, that could eventually entice one or two to come too Norman.

With All-American kicker Gabe Brkic out, junior Stephen Johnson leaned into his big moment and hit 2-of-2 field goals and 6-of-6 PATs.

In fact, so many things could have gone wrong for Oklahoma on Saturday — and virtually nothing did. Actually, everything went amazingly right.

The Sooners started the day with 20 players scratched from the two-deep Riley put out just three days earlier. Those DNPs were for a variety of reasons, from NCAA suspensions to COVID-19 positives, to possibly harmless contact tracing. And yet, OU didn’t have any noticeable personnel issues, no substitution busts, no incorrect player groupings.

Players spent the preseason training at various positions just in case, but because there were no injuries, there were almost no position changes made.

There was one ugly turnover (Mordecai’s interception), but no fumbles. The o-line was steady enough that the running backs had room and the quarterbacks didn’t take any big shots. And there were no special teams gaffes.

Other teams around the country — particularly the Sooners' next two opponents, Kansas State and Iowa State — showed a multitude of all those types of opening day jitters. But the Sooners somehow navigated a tumultuous offseason and an unsteady preseason and then mitigated any performance issues on Saturday night.

Again, it was only Missouri State. Pass protection and special teams and opposing quarterbacks will be an issue when Big 12 Conference play starts in two weeks.

But for one game, at least, Oklahoma looked inherently prepared to play football in 2020. That’s more than can be said for a lot of other teams.

