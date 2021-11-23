Gabe Brkic Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

The Oklahoma kicker would be the first in program history to win the award.

Gabe Brkic is being recognized as one of the best kickers in college football.

Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma kicker was named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the best place-kicker in the country.

Previously, Brkic had been named a semifinalist three times, but this is the first season he has been honored as a finalist for the award.

This season, Brkic is a perfect 48-for-48 on extra points (extending his sterling record as he has never missed a PAT in his career), and he’s banged through 17-of-23 field goals, including five attempts from 50 yards or longer.

Brkic is also the career leader for made field goals of 40 yards or longer at OU, knocking 20 over his career with the Sooners.

His biggest performance this year came in the Cotton Bowl where he tied a single-game record for kickers, scoring 17 points to help OU complete the comeback over the Texas Longhorns.

If Brkic were to win, he would be the first Sooner kicker ever to win the Lou Groza Award.

The winner will be announced during the College Football Awards show that will air on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.