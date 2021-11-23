Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gabe Brkic Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    The Oklahoma kicker would be the first in program history to win the award.
    Author:

    Gabe Brkic is being recognized as one of the best kickers in college football.

    Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma kicker was named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the best place-kicker in the country.

    Previously, Brkic had been named a semifinalist three times, but this is the first season he has been honored as a finalist for the award.

    This season, Brkic is a perfect 48-for-48 on extra points (extending his sterling record as he has never missed a PAT in his career), and he’s banged through 17-of-23 field goals, including five attempts from 50 yards or longer.

    Brkic is also the career leader for made field goals of 40 yards or longer at OU, knocking 20 over his career with the Sooners.

    Read More

    His biggest performance this year came in the Cotton Bowl where he tied a single-game record for kickers, scoring 17 points to help OU complete the comeback over the Texas Longhorns.

    If Brkic were to win, he would be the first Sooner kicker ever to win the Lou Groza Award.

    The winner will be announced during the College Football Awards show that will air on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Gabe Brkic WVU 3
    Football

    Gabe Brkic Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    1 minute ago
    Caleb Williams
    Football

    Oklahoma's Offense Has to Stay on the Field to Have Any Chance in Bedlam

    3 hours ago
    Taylor Robertson - Minn
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma Takes Down Minnesota in The Bahamas

    15 hours ago
    Peyton Graham (20), Trent Brown (2)
    Baseball

    Complete Oklahoma Baseball 2022 Schedule Released

    19 hours ago
    Malcom Rodriguez, Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Football

    A Decade on, Oklahoma State Will Again Lean on Defense to Win Bedlam

    19 hours ago
    Michael Turk
    Football

    Oklahoma P Michael Turk Receives Big 12 Weekly Honors

    21 hours ago
    Jalen Redmond - ball 2
    Football

    Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

    22 hours ago
    Key Lawrence, Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Key Lawrence Earns Big 12 Weekly Award

    22 hours ago