Gabe Brkic Once Again Captures National Honors

The OU kicker was named a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week for his performance against Kansas State.

National awards have become the norm for Oklahoma Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic.

For the second straight week, the kicker was named one of the Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week for his performance against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Over the weekend, Brkic extended his FBS-leading field goal tally by knocking through three more field goals to help the No. 6-ranked Sooners beat K-State 37-31.

Brkic knocked through attempts from 27 yards, 40 yards and 47 yards, all while continuing his streak of converting 120-straight extra point attempts to start his career.

The trio of field goal makes moved Brkic to 11-of-13 for the year, and the Chardon, OH, native is now 6-of-7 from 40 yards or further.

Brkic continues to be a weapon for Oklahoma, as he leads the team with 51 points scored this season.

The OU kicker has been named a Lou Groza Star of the Week three times already this season, and he has firmly entrenched himself at the front of the pack chasing the award which is annually handed out to the best college kicker.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley can rest easy knowing that he has one of the best kickers in the country on his sideline headed into this year's OU-Texas battle on Saturday.

