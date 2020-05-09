Sooner Nation was overjoyed when the Dallas Cowboys reunited Neville Gallimore and Ceedee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now they'll get to watch the two teammates go up against the three men that led Oklahoma to College Football Playoff appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Lamb caught passes from Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. Now he'll be trying to keep pace with their offenses.

Gallimore used to watch from the sidelines as the three stud signal-callers lit up the scoreboard. Now he'll be trying to bury them in the backfield.

The Cowboys' 2020 schedule was unveiled this week, and it includes dates with all three quarterbacks' NFL employers. Mayfield, of course, is the face of the Cleveland Browns' franchise - the Cowboys host the Browns on October 4. Murray is the focus of Kliff Kingsbury's run-and-gun Arizona offense - the Cardinals visit AT & T Stadium on October 19. And of course, Hurts became a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, so he'll see Gallimore and Lamb twice a year for the foreseeable future in NFC East play.

The Cowboys appear to be as close to a common denominator as there is among Sooners in the NFL. They signed Oklahoma alumni Gerald McCoy and Blake Bell in the offseason. They'll meet Adrian Peterson and the Washington Redskins twice. And when they travel to Baltimore on December 3, they'll go up against the Sooner-bred trio of Mark Andrews, Hollywood Brown, and Orlando Brown.

The other 2020 Sooner draftee, new Los Angeles Charger Kenneth Murray, won't face any of his three former quarterbacks. Nor will he square off with Gallimore and Lamb's Cowboys.

However, the Chargers host the Cincinnati Bengals in their opener on September 13, which means Murray will have to help contain a three-headed crimson and cream monster. Former Sooner running backs Joe Mixon, Rodney Anderson and Samaje Perine all currently occupy the Bengals' depth chart.

