Game Book: OU Couldn't Cash In Turnovers, Needed Brkic to Top Tulane

The Sooners survived, but looked lack luster in their season opening win against the Tulane Green Wave.

NORMAN — Things did not go according to plan for the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Kicking off the 2021 season in an unexpected home game, the No. 2-ranked Sooners squeezed past the Tulane Green Wave 40-35.

While it was undoubtedly a head scratching season opener, Oklahoma ultimately escaped with a win, allowing them to build off the contest without suffering the consequences of a stunning opening day loss.

Still, it was a mixed bag on the day as OU dominated the second quarter, and had a near record-breaking performance from an unexpected offensive weapon.

Failure to Cash In

Oklahoma only scored nine points off of three forced fumbles against the Tulane Green Wave Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma defense turned up the heat on Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in the second quarter.

First capitalizing on a fumbled snap, then forcing a pair of their own, the Sooners recovered three Pratt fumbles in the second quarter alone. The three fumble recoveries matched OU’s total from the entirety of the 2020 season, but the offense was unable to convert and play complimentary football.

OU scored just nine points off the three turnovers, two of which set Oklahoma up in Tulane territory to start each drive.

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims said that the offense wasn’t happy with how they were unable to convert for their defense after the turnovers.

“It's frustrating,” he said in a Zoom press conference after the game. “You always wanna get in the end zone, no matter who it is. On this team, everyone is happy not matter who scores.”

The struggle for both sides of the football to pull on the rope in the same direction last season hurt OU’s ability to put games away. Just one game in, it appears the Sooners have more work to do on that front in 2021.

Gabe Brkic Continues to Rewrite History

OU kicker Gabe Brkic tied an NCAA record with three field goal makes of 50 yards or further against Tulane Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

One man wasn’t upset with the nine points off turnovers on Saturday, and that’s because he tied an OU record for field goals in a game.

Kicker Gabe Brkic reminded everyone that he’s destined for the next level against the Green Wave, finishing 4-of-5 on his field goal attempts and knocking through three attempts greater than 50 yards, which tied an NCAA record for 50-yard field goals made in a single game.

On Brkic’s longest kick, a 56-yard conversion, the OU kicker said he just focused on his technique and the job at hand.

“I go through the same thing as every day at practice,” Brkic said. “I just go through my form and stuff. But during the kick I don’t think about the kick at all. I just take my mind off football and put myself in a good head space.

“I had a good breakfast this morning. I had chicken and pasta. Just went out there, took my mind off football and booted that ball.”

He wasn’t worried about his lone miss of the day either, a 31-yard attempt with just 5:03 left in the game.

“I think my leg just got tired,” Brkic said. “Nothing crazy, just a little mishit.”

One game in and Brkic has planted himself right in the middle of the Lou Groza Award race.

Superman’s Debut

Caleb Williams celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown run for the Oklahoma Sooners Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Since the game wasn’t the blowout many anticipated, true freshman Caleb Williams didn’t get to lead a drive in OU’s season opener. But that didn’t mean he was kept off the field entirely.

On Oklahoma’s third offensive drive of the game, Williams was called upon on second and goal from the 1-yard line to punch it in on the ground.

A short yardage package with the backup quarterback isn’t new to the Sooners, as Blake Bell’s Belldozer package was incredibly efficient in short yardage situations and on the goal line, and Riley kept the door open to using Williams even more in the run game in the future.

“As far as using Caleb or any other personnel as the season goes,” said Riley, “we'll just have to see how it goes.”

Riley employed creative ways to run the ball without using Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray all afternoon long. From Williams’ short yardage package, to plenty of quick passes and screens to fellow true freshman Mario Williams, the Sooners will continue to attempt and manufacture rushing yards.

As a whole, Riley said the run game will continue to be a work in progress, but he was happy with some glimpses he saw today.

“Kennedy had a pretty solid average, six yards a carry,” Riley said. “So, I thought he ran the ball well. Eric was close to getting loose a couple times I thought. A couple times, we didn't have good calls. I thought a couple times we missed a few things in front a couple times. I thought things were filled up pretty good that we didn't quite get it. Disappointed in some of the some of the short yardage run game, you know especially kind of that series. Eric, as we mentioned, there at the beginning of the third quarter.

“So, again, kind of like it all, there was there were some parts that are you were excited about, and it's good to kind of see our guys run live and let them get behind this whole line live. And you know, obviously, we believe strongly in running the football and that's got to be a big part of who you are, what you're doing and we got to like every part of our team.”

Oklahoma has plenty to work on before they take the field against Western Carolina next Saturday at 6 p.m., but the most important thing is that the Sooners came out with a win to open the year.

