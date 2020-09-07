Game week is here, but Bob Bowlsby says widespread cancelations could happen

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby sounded less than optimistic about the 2020 college football during a media conference call on Monday.

The virus, he said, is still in charge.

“We could find ourselves in the same situation that the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are in later in the season,” Bowlsby said. “I’m not prepared to have any bravado bout it whatsoever.”

The Big 12 had the big stage stage this Friday when TCU was scheduled to play SMU in the Horned Frogs’ only non-conference game. But that was postponed (for now) by an outbreak on the TCU campus.

“I don’t think the TCU-SMU game is the last game we will not be able to play,” he said. “ … I expect there will be disruptions, and we’ve already had one. I think all we can do is what we’ve been doing and that is apply best practices, listen to the doctors and move ahead. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t have multiple teams on a campus that have a broad infection and we have to shut things down.”

Bowlsby cautioned that Coronavirus practices seem to change virtually every day. It’s like trying to kick a field goal when someone keep moving the goal posts. Multiple Big 12 head coaches spoke earlier during the conference about trying to plan ahead, only to discard those plans daily.

“This is not a time you can state with any sort of veracity that you’re gonna play all your games,” Bowlsby said. “I guess there’s a theory that if you keep saying it often enough, maybe it’ll come true. But I don’t think that’s realistic.

“As of 12:31 on the seventh of September, we’re still playing games, and that’s a good thing. But how far down the path that goes is anyone’s guess.

“Forecasting, especially forecasting with out any precision, is a worthless exercise.”

Bowlsby addressed numerous topics about the coming Big 12 season, including the implementation of an “anti-racism, anti-hate campaign,” he said.

He said the Big 12 has launched internships for people of color, and has put together a black student-athlete council (one male, one female from each school) and has begun initiatives to support voter registration

He also said Big 12 members will wear a patch on their football uniforms, this fall “at institutional discretion,” that features a “social justice message” on the front left of the jersey as well as a black sticker on the back of the helmet that says “UNITY.”

The messages, he said, are decided by the team and approved by athletic directors and then sent to Bowlsby for final approval.

“I haven’t not approved any of them,” he said.

Bowlsby also described the league’s new policy for canceling or postponing football games — a minimum roster threshold of 53 total players, including walk-ons, as well as seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback — as an effort to “take the gamesmanship out of it.”

“If there are 53 that meet that criteria and the 7-4-1 criteria is met, it will be expected that the game will be played,” Bowlsby said. … “There is the opportunity to go ahead and play if the teams want to, but there also is the opportunity to say, ‘Let’s postpone it and we will try to reschedule,’ and if we can’t reschedule then it will be a no-contest.”

