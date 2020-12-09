Alex Grinch says that Sooners' defense finding "real confidence" as Big 12 title game approaches

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator has witnessed his unit turn a page over the last five games, allowing 14 or fewer points in four of those contests

There's little argument at this point that Oklahoma is playing better defense than any team in the Big 12.

How absurd would that sentence have sounded just three months ago?

To say the Sooners have hit their stride on the defensive side of the football is perhaps putting it a bit too lightly. They've allowed 15.6 points per game across their last five games, recorded at least three sacks in each of those contests, and won all of them by double-digit points.

Nevertheless, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is unwilling to concede that the past month has been a boon for his defense. In his eyes, the Sooners' current level of play is the standard. He's not at all surprised that his unit has created eight turnovers across their last four games.

“I think it probably just speaks to our inability to [create turnovers] prior to the last four weeks," said Grinch. "It’s the pressure up front that creates an errant throw. It might be a tipped pass… It’s having disciplined eyes on the quarterback. In any event, no, not a big change, but it certainly highlights our failure to do that [previously].”

Those turnovers have largely come from relatively unexpected sources rather than erstwhile standouts. Journeyman defensive back Tre Norwood leads the team with three interceptions, David Ugwoegbu nabbed his first career pick against Oklahoma State, and freshman corner D.J. Graham recorded the first takeaway as a collegian when he stepped in front of a Charlie Brewer pass last Saturday.

Grinch indicated that he's got no problem rolling with the hot hands across the unit, but that his players' performance in practice matters far more.

"We've played a lot of guys, and that's something we'll continue to do," said Grinch. "Opportunities are Monday through Friday; reps are in the game. And so often, kids look at it the opposite way."

As the Sooners prepare to play for a sixth consecutive Big 12 title, Grinch perceives a heightened sense of individual responsibility across the defense. Dozens of players, from established stars in Ronnie Perkins and Nik Bonitto to under-the-radar contributors like Woodi Washington and Kori Roberson, are chipping in with meaningful plays in meaningful situations.

“I think collectively across the board, some of the success that we’ve had is less of an acceptance that I’m one of 11 out there and the other 10 will make a play," Grinch remarked. "Gotta highlight Coach Thibodeaux and Coach Cain, who do a tremendous job with those guys up front.”

The Oklahoma defense that Iowa State will see on Dec. 19 is a far cry from the Oklahoma defense that the Cyclones picked apart in a 37-30 home victory back on Oct. 3. Grinch's philosophy is taking root, and it's manifesting itself in the form of dominant performances from all three levels of the unit.

“It’s amazing what confidence can do," said Grinch. "And it’s real confidence.”

