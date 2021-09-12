Having Fixed Week 1 Issues, Oklahoma Turns its Attention to Nebraska

The Sooners turned their attention from the quality of their opponent to the quality of their preparation, and it was reflected in a 76-0 victory.

Which contributed more to Oklahoma’s result in Saturday’s win over Western Carolina? A lesser opponent than Tulane? Or a greater focus from OU?

A week after scuffling against the Green Wave, the Sooners mopped the floor with the Catamounts in a 76-0 wipeout.

It’s certain that both elements came into play.

But for this OU team, everything starts from within.

“Like Coach (Lincoln) Riley told us in the locker room after, every team we play is no-face and nameless,” said quarterback Spencer Rattler. “Meaning we have to approach every game the same. With this game, we cleaned up a lot of stuff.”

After outlasting Tulane 40-35, Riley harped over and over on the team’s mentality — specifically that he was really disappointed in it.

But the reality is that the unexpectedly close outcome served as a wake-up call — like, the cold-water-right-between-the-eyes kind of wake-up call.

“It’s pretty obvious to everybody in here,” Riley said, “that we needed to go have a great week based on how we played in the second half in the first game.”

Rattler said the coaching staff made things “uncomfortable” for the players in practice and preparation last week.

“We had a successful week,” Riley said, “because we allowed ourselves to be pushed out of our comfort zone and work and improve and be very intentional about everything tonight. Nothing should change. We’ve got to have a tough week and continue our climb.”

The corrections were team-wide. Yes, Western Carolina put up little more than a pillow fight, while Tulane showed grit, toughness and resilience. But Riley’s edict that the Sooners focus on themselves and their own assignments rather than the quality of the opponent had a profound impact on the offense and the defense.

“I go back to the week of preparation,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “It was a reminder to the older guys and a lesson to the younger guys that the way that we practice is what we’ll see in games.

“I think in a lot of ways we played better. You referenced the level of competition. But against that level of competition, you should play a certain way. I’ll rewind the clock to throughout the course of the week. Preparation was better — regardless of the opponent.”

So, the most pressing issue coming out of Week 1 has been addressed. Coaches often say a team’s greatest improvement is revealed between the first game and the second game. That has happened at Oklahoma.

But six days hence, 2-1 Nebraska comes to town. After that, Big 12 play opens with West Virginia, coming off a 66-0 win. Then comes Kansas State, owner of two straight OU conquests. And Texas — lousy on Saturday at Arkansas, but always a scrap in Dallas.

In other words, No. 3-ranked Oklahoma still a long, long season ahead.

Unlike last season, however, the Sooners have already been tested in non-conference play, and there’s still one to go. Last year, the opener against Missouri State didn’t do much to prep the Sooners for the start of conference play against K-State and Iowa State.

“If memory serves me, that didn’t go real well early,” Grinch said. “I think taking advantage of these two weeks before Nebraska, we know what’s coming in terms of the level of competition rises — and that’s why you come to Oklahoma. The games are different. But to get a lot of guys playing time over the last two weeks has been good.”

Said Riley, “I do think we took some positive steps this week. I mean, I think, we were locked in and responded to some of the challenges. … Now, the new challenge is, ‘All right you played a complete game, you did some good things, everybody feels better in the locker room, all of that’ — what do we do with that? Is there a sense of satisfaction? Or are we a hungry team that knows we got a long ways to go?”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.