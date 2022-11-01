NORMAN — It’s no coincidence that Oklahoma’s defense showed some stability before Billy Bowman got hurt. And it’s not a coincidence that the Sooners played one of their best defensive games of the year Saturday at Iowa State with Bowman back in the lineup.

“It was good to have him back,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said on Monday, “because he’s one of the best football players on our team.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Bowman played 44 of the Sooners’ 84 defensive snaps at Iowa State after sustaining a sprained MCL at TCU.

“It was great going out there with my teammates and competing again,” Bowman said Monday night after practice.

“My goal was to come back after the bye week and I did that. I was in the training room attacking it and everything.”

Bowman wears a brace on the knee and probably will for the rest of the season. But he’s full go, no restrictions.

“He’s been busting his butt, trying to get himself back,” head coach Brent Venables said Saturday after the game. “I don’t like seeing DBs back there with a big ol’ brace on. But our doctors cleared him, based on how the week went. Can always have a setback.

“But he’s really done a great job in his rehab. Really just kind of ran around on his own Monday. Tuesday, took a little bit of reps. Wednesday, a little bit more. Thursday, about the same. Felt great. Responded to three or four days of wear and tear, no swelling and things of that nature. Good to have him back. Be good to have him back when he doesn’t have a brace on.”

“The brace,” Bowman said, “I just wear it. I like it, actually, for comfort and for stability. I can go out there and play without it, but why take that risk? Somebody can fall on my knee or something like that. I just wear it for stability. I like it. It’s that type of deal.”

So Bowman is still working his way back, but his presence was felt by the Sooners at Jack Trice Stadium.

During Bowman’s absence, the OU defense struggled in losses to TCU and Texas and even had troubles in a win over Kansas.

Senior Justin Broiles and junior Key Lawrence got most of the work, and seniors Justin Harrington and Trey Morrison worked in as well. Even freshman Robert Spears-Jennings got some quality snaps.

But Bowman lends something to the defense that seemed lacking without him. It isn’t easy to define, other than other positions seem to be steadier when he’s on the field.

“It certainly helps,” Roof said. “At the same time, the positives that came out of that were some of the young guys got valuable game reps, and there’s no substitute for that.”

That’ll be significant as OU enters November on a two-game winning streak. The Sooners (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) continue their resurgence this week with a 2 p.m. home game against defending Big 12 champion Baylor (5-3, 3-2).

Roof said Bowman “practiced a couple days” before the Iowa State game, so having him back was a bonus. It’s especially good for what Roof calls “still a very young player, he’s certainly young in the system” to knock off some rust for the Sooners’ finishing stretch.

“It felt natural,” Bowman said. “It kind of felt a little bit better than when I was playing before my injury.”