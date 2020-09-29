SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

How does Oklahoma keep blowing leads? How does Lincoln Riley fix it?

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is trying to figure out why his team keeps blowing big leads.

He thinks he has found some clues.

“The thing for us — which is my fault — we’ve gotten too results oriented,” Riley said Monday. “You get to playing well against a team and you think you’ve got a chance to separate and whether you put it on cruise control because you think you’ve got the thing wrapped up or you start to panic at the first sign of things not going right or not going to plan.”

The latest example was last Saturday’s meltdown against Kansas State. The Sooners led by 21 in the final minutes of the third quarter, but then suffered two turnovers and a blocked punt. Riley also punted the ball away with just under three minutes left, which allowed K-State to burn two minutes off the clock.

Riley’s troubles with blown leads actually started way back in his first year as head coach, when Oklahoma jumped to a 24-10 lead on Iowa State, then got outscored 28-7 the rest of the way to lose 38-31.

In the Rose Bowl that season, the Sooners led Georgia 31-14 with six seconds to go before halftime but lost 54-48 in overtime.

In 2019, it happened three times.

In the Cotton Bowl, the Sooners led by double digits throughout the second half, including 27-17 at the start of the fourth quarter and 34-20 with four minutes left. But both times Texas cut Oklahoma’s lead to a touchdown.

Against Iowa State, OU grabbed a 42-21 lead late in the third quarter, but the Cyclones came back to within a failed 2-point conversion as the Sooners hung on 42-41.

And two weeks later, the Sooners jumped out to a 21-0 lead against TCU, but the Horned Frogs got within 28-24 before the comeback stalled in the fourth quarter.

Defensive captain Pat Fields on Saturday suggested the Sooners come out with a killer mentality, but then they start playing not to lose.

So which was it against Wildcats? Did the Sooners put it on cruise control, or did they panic when things got tough? Riley

“I think you’ve got a little bit of both,” he said. “Either one, you’re reacting to game situations as opposed to reacting to your standard of play. And so that’s something we have to do a better job with.

“Listen, it’s not ever easy to put people away. People think it’s just easy, that you’ve been rolling right along, why not just keep doing it? These guys got scholarship players and coaches and all that, too. But we expect to play a lot better. For us, we’ve got to be a lot less results-oriented and stay true to our standard of play. And that’s the absolute bottom line.”

How, then, does a coach implement such systemic changes? This isn’t running after practice or catching footballs out of a jugs gun. This kind of behavior must be modified from the inside. Does Riley have a solution?

“Just like we do everything,” he said. “I’m not saying anything’s ever easy to change, but we’re with these guys a lot. I think it’s a culture, I think it’s a mentality, I think it’s a mindset in how we approach the game. Just like you change anything else: you go to work, you bust your tail on it, you live it yourself and then you trust the players to follow suit.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: E.J. Ndoma-Ogar opts out at Oklahoma

Report: Oklahoma Sooners OL E.J. Ndoma-Ogar opts out

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma-Kansas State: Five quick takes

College football takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners-Kansas State Wildcats game

Parker Thune

by

Merc10007

In OU, Iowa State's Matt Campbell still sees 'an extremely talented team'

Oklahoma Sooners are young, but 'extremely talented,' said Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell

John. E. Hoover

Sooners in the NFL, Week 3

Oklahoma Sooners in the National Football League, Week 3

Caroline Grace

The Big 12? Playoff-bound? Like the last five years, Lincoln Riley's not ruling it out

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley is not ruling out the College Football Playoff

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on decision to punt with 2:56 to play: "I felt like it was the right call"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach defends hesitance to try and convert fourth-and-7, says "you gotta take a chance" one way or another

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams discusses Jalil Farooq's commitment: "We did always say we were gonna play college ball together"

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit thrilled to add fellow DMV prospect and former junior high teammate

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 15

Oklahoma Sooners podcast from SI Sooners describes OU's loss to the Kansas State Wildcats and details Jalil Farooq's verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class

John. E. Hoover

by

kitkaliharie

Poll Data: Sooners crash-land at No. 18 after stunning upset loss

Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators lead AP poll as Big Ten, Pac-12 teams re-enter the field

Parker Thune

Futurecast: Putting a Sunday spin on Saturday's game

After shocking loss to Kansas State Wildcats, OU faces talented Iowa State Cyclones next

John. E. Hoover