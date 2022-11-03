How Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Has Quickly Evolved Into an All-Purpose Weapon

Whether it's catching the football, creating something in the running game or threatening on kickoff returns, the versatile Farooq has been willing to do whatever the coaches ask.

Marvin Mims remains Oklahoma’s alpha receiver.

But Jalil Farooq is making up ground — and fast.

The Sooner sophomore has picked up the pace and turned up his production as the OU offense continues to search for options.

After his most recent effort — 74 yards receiving at Iowa State, including a 41-yard touchdown, plus 26 yards rushing (and another 23 on kickoff returns), Farooq was named player of the game by head coach Brent Venables.

“They’re using me,” Farooq said last Saturday after the Sooners beat Iowa State, “so I’m taking advantage of it.”

Farooq also was appointed team captain for this week’s home game against Baylor.

“He has displayed great toughness,” Venables said on Tuesday. “He certainly has a versatile skill set. He made a couple of huge plays.”

As a 4-star recruit out of Landham, MD, Farooq’s high school didn’t play in 2020. He began his freshman season last year without a senior season — and then suffered a summer hamstring injury. During the regular season, Farooq had just one catch.

But in the Alamo Bowl, he caught three passes for 64 yards. That — and his offseason grind — earned him a starting spot in this year’s lineup.

Farooq has made the most of his opportunity: he’s started six games so far and he’s third on the team with 20 catches for 269 yards and has two touchdown receptions.

Mims leads the Sooners with 34 receptions for 558 yards with three TDs, and tight end Brayden Willis is next with 22 for 320 and five scores.

In his last three games, however, Farooq has been arguably the Sooners’ most dynamic player.

He led the team with 60 yards rushing against Texas as OU scrambled to piece together an offensive attack without Dillon Gabriel .

. He had four catches for 42 yards against Kansas.

He had 74 receiving and 26 rushing at Iowa State, and got himself wide open on the touchdown down the right sideline.

Farooq also had 140 all-purpose yards against TCU (123 on kickoff returns), had 77 against Kansas State (69 receiving) and 58 (all receiving) and his first career TD at Nebraska.

“I think it’s a little just been just chewing away and waiting for his opportunity when his time comes and when the ball’s going his way,” Gabriel said. “So he’s been just working at it as much as he can and just taking advantage of every opportunity, which I’m really proud of him.”

Receiving, running or returning, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Farooq has emerged as a big-time weapon for the Sooners.

“I feel like in practice I exposed that I could run the ball,” Farooq said, “so after that, I feel like they started exposing me more, moving me around a lot.”

“I remember last summer when he got here, the growth is just mind boggling, in terms of how much he has grown,” Mims said on Monday night after practice. “Just to see him do that on a stage where we needed him as a team is a huge thing.”

“His understanding of the offense,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, “and what he's being asked to do — that, to me, has been where the greatest growth has been. And then he's now playing a lot of football. Again, he hadn't played a ton of ball. He's played a bunch all year, so that's where you've seen a ton of growth. He's got a great understanding.”

Versatility is one thing. But Farooq has been willing to do literally anything the coaching staff asks of him.

“I feel like my role has evolved by me just being a playmaker,” Farooq said, “just taking advantage of any opportunity I have — me getting handoffs, me catching and running, anything that I can do to help the team, that’s what I’m trying to do and that’s what the coaches are using me for, a role player, so that’s what I need to be.”

“He’s just really athletic and can do many things,” Gabriel said. “And I think the beauty of him is he can play inside, play outside. He can get into the run game and then also just really good on the perimeter blocking. So just having his type of, you know, body type but then also his mentality. He’s just down to do whatever and wanting to get the ball or help out in every single way he can.”

“He’s earned his first captain position this week through his work and his consistency and dedication and toughness,” Venables said. “That’s a guy, from where he started to where he is — I know he had that really good showing for us in our bowl game — just seeing the incremental improvement, he’s really played pretty dang good all year. Finding the things he does well and capitalizing and nurturing that in our game plan is what you’re seeing.”

“It's great for him and great for us as a team, but I'm just happy for him,” Mims said. “I’m extremely happy for him. He deserves it. He has worked his butt off this entire year.”