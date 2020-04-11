It’s been an absolute offer spree for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma over the last two weeks, with a particular focus on rangy and versatile defenders.

One of the earliest offers on the timeline came on March 24, when the Sooners extended a scholarship to Prattville, AL linebacker Ian Jackson.

“Coach [Brian] Odom, he called,” said Jackson of the offer process. “We talked about what he liked, and where he saw me playing if I go to Oklahoma.”

Quite frankly, there’s a myriad of possibilities for a defender with Jackson’s skill set. The four-star 2021 recruit stands 6-foot-1, 208 pounds. A quick look over his tape shows that he’s dextrous and comfortable all over the field. He’s been a stalwart for Prattville at linebacker, safety, wide receiver, and in the return game.

“I don’t really prefer any position on the field, as long as I’m on the field,” Jackson expressed. “I’m a team player. I like to get on the field and make something happen wherever I can.”

Admittedly, the Sooners are recruiting Jackson as a linebacker, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the position at which he’ll see action, especially considering the highly fluid nature of Alex Grinch’s scheme. So is Jackson concerned about the possibility of having to bounce around positionally?

“Not really,” he said. “I’m used to adjusting on the fly, whatever’s thrown at me. I know how to adjust to situations and work with it.”

Jackson has a veritable sea of programs interested in his abilities, including offers from in-state powerhouses Auburn and Alabama. He’s also drawn the attention of LSU, Georgia, Texas A & M and Iowa, among others. With so many options at his disposal, Jackson’s relishing the opportunity to process it all deliberately.

“I’ve been talking with my family - you know, with all this coronavirus mess, we’ve got some time to just sit and think,” Jackson remarked. “When all this stuff clears up, we’re looking to take visits.”

And as he heads into his final season of prep ball, Jackson emphasized that he doesn’t have a strong leaning toward any program just yet.

“Still working, trying to get better. I don’t know [where I’m going] yet,” he said. “My parents, they don’t know yet. We’re just trying to see wherever I fall, wherever I feel the best fit.”

