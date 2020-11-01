In their own words: Oklahoma players, coaches discuss 62-28 blowout of Texas Tech

It appears that the Oklahoma Sooners have turned a corner as the season's closing stretch approaches.

Lincoln Riley's team was in control from start to finish Saturday night in Lubbock, immolating Texas Tech 62-28 behind three takeaways and a relentless rushing attack. The Sooners scored 48 points before halftime, their most in a half since 2008. Spencer Rattler threw for 288 yards and two scores in little more than two quarters of play, as backup Tanner Mordecai took over early in the third period with the Sooners comfortably ahead. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson returned with a flourish, finding the end zone three times in his first game of the 2020 campaign.

In the aftermath of the dominant road win, here's what the Oklahoma players and coaches had to say.

Rattler, ever the confident customer, believes the Sooners have hit their stride as the calendar turns to November.

We all feed off each other. When a guy makes a big play, a big block, something like that, we all have that feeling. I think we have to have that as a team every game, every practice. The more confident you are, the better you'll play. I think you can see that right now. We're all playing where we need to be at a high level of confidence so keep it going.

Texas Tech's offense looked stuck in the mud after an impressive touchdown drive to open the game, and Tre Norwood's two first-quarter interceptions sapped any momentum the Red Raiders hoped to build. Norwood, who started at safety in place of Delarrin Turner-Yell, hadn't recorded a pick since the 2018 Big 12 title game. He said that once the Sooners adjusted to Tech's offensive rhythm, everything began to fall into place.

It's one of those type of things, we just had to come together as a defense, just make sure we settled down. We knew they were going to come out with tempo. So, just after that drive, we made sure that we settled down, we locked in, made sure that we were getting lined up quickly to match their tempo. And made sure that we getting the calls and relaying it to each and every individual out there on the defense and just lining up, playing our technique and playing ball.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch cited "complimentary football" as the reason for the Sooners' smashing success on Saturday. While Rattler and the offense stacked scoring drive on top of scoring drive, Grinch's unit forced six Texas Tech punts.

It benefits us when they (the offense) are able to have drives like that. Okay, well, how can we compliment that? Because if we got a 12-play drive and then all of a sudden we give up a 12-play drive, now it's a back-and-forth scoring affair. Obviously, that is not what we're looking for. Absolutely it's critical. It's critical. For anything you're trying to do defensively. And again, the message is regardless of that, we have a responsibility to do the things that are necessary to get off the field, and for stretches of time tonight we were able to do that.

And finally, head coach Lincoln Riley expressed that he wasn't concerned about his team's odds at a Big 12 title. Right now, they're playing good football, but the consensus in the locker room is that they have yet to play their best. Riley's focused on the direction, not the destination.

We’re just trying to get better. And if you do that, things work out the way they’re supposed to. We’re getting better as a team. I’m most excited about that; improvements we’ve made. I think you can really, really mark several games in a row right now where there’s been very, very steps taken in a positive direction, and I still don’t feel like we’re at our best. There’s still so much to continue to improve on, and that’s exciting. And that’s what’s driven this team.

The Sooners head back to Owen Field this Saturday for the first time since Sept. 26, as they'll welcome the winless Kansas Jayhawks to Norman at 2:30 p.m.

