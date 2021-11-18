Insight on Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley From an LSU Perspective

There’s too much smoke around Lincoln Riley and LSU for there to be absolutely no fire.

Even if it’s merely LSU floating Riley’s name out there to raise its hiring profile with other candidates, or Riley’s representatives feigning their client’s interest to get him a bigger raise next year, something is happening.

Has Riley (or his people met) with LSU? It certainly doesn’t sound like it, although Riley left that door slightly ajar on Tuesday by not directly answering the question. Is LSU prepared to offer $12 million a year for Riley’s services? And if so, is OU prepared to counter?

Riley is scheduled to earn $8.25 million in 2021, and LSU paid Ed Orgeron $9 million this year. So OU and LSU may not be all that far apart on what they are willing to pay Riley to coach their football team.

SI Sooners and LSU Country exchanged Q&A’s this week to further explore the Riley-to-LSU phenomenon. LSU Country editor Glen West weighed in:

Q. Where do you think Lincoln Riley fits on Scott Woodward’s wish list? As the top priority? Or is he more in a group of “strong candidates?” Is he definitely below Jimbo Fisher?

A: There’s a lot of coaches who I think you could pool into the same group. What we know about Woodward is he loves the “splashy” hire and Lincoln Riley and Jimbo Fisher fit that bill. There was a lot of early momentum on Mel Tucker but all signs point to him signing that extension with Michigan State.

Billy Napier and Dave Aranda have become popular names in recent weeks and I would say those are two names to really follow over the next few weeks if Woodward indeed strikes out with Fisher, Riley and Tucker.

Q: LSU paid Ed Orgeron $9 million. Is the $12 million we’ve seen floated out there a realistic figure? Or is that LSU putting that out there trying to beef up its profile and hoping to land someone else for a bit less?

A: It’s absolutely a realistic figure based on who you’re bringing in. I think LSU would be comfortable giving Fisher, Riley and Tucker that kind of money but am a little less certain that’s what it’d take to bring in an Aranda or Napier.

Looking at LSU from an Oklahoma perspective

Woodward isn’t afraid to hand out big contracts, just look at the $100 million he gave Fisher or the $2.5 million new women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is making. If the coach is right, LSU will pay what it takes to get him here.

Q: What do LSU fans think of Riley? Might his defensive profile at Oklahoma (which includes a 62-28 playoff loss to LSU) scare off some influential boosters in Baton Rouge? Or do his offensive abilities, paired with defensive recruiting in and around Louisiana, simply outweigh that fear?

A: There’s genuine excitement about the prospects of adding Riley to this program. He’s an offensive genius and would do wonders with the resources and talent level in Louisiana from the first day.

I tend to agree with your second point about the defense. Louisiana, for its small population, produces NFL-caliber defenders on a yearly basis and the culture the LSU defense has obtained throughout the years will help in that aspect. Find the right defensive coordinator to establish a strong identity and this should be a championship caliber program under Riley’s guidance.

Q: How much of a concern would Riley’s 0-3 CFP record — three losses to SEC schools, two of which were not competitive — be to those coming up with the money to pay a new coach?

A: I’m not certain it would play a huge factor at all. I think that people around LSU recognize just what a grand slam hire Riley would be and how he’d immediately change what’s been a struggling offense since Joe Burrow and Joe Brady departed two years ago.

Much like I’d imagine Oklahoma feels about the consistency of its offensive success under Riley, LSU feels that way about its defense, even if it hasn’t quite heralded the results it’s wanted in recent years. Much of that has to do with the coaching hires Ed Orgeron has whiffed on.

With its last three coaches winning national championships, there’s a feeling that Riley would come in and certainly have this team competing for a fourth.

Q: LSU has won three titles under three different coaches, and two of them were relieved of their duties soon after losses began to pile up. If LSU pays Riley $12 million a year, how long does he have to produce a national championship?

A: The leash will be long because this is Woodward’s hire. Everything about what he decides will either make or break his legacy in Baton Rouge, so unless at some point down the line it doesn’t work out and Woodward is removed, I have a hard time believing the coach won’t last at least five years into his contract.

Les Miles had a long leash after that 2007 national championship. He’d go on to one more appearance before eventually being fired in 2016.

There’s definitely a sense that Woodward will keep whoever he hires for the long haul, even if it takes a few years to get off the ground (which I’m not sure that it will).

