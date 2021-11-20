Iowa State Cyclones: By the Numbers

The Oklahoma Sooners will have to find plenty of answers against one of the best defenses in college football to notch a bounce-back win.

The Sooners have no time to mope.

Coming off its first loss of the season, No. 13-ranked Oklahoma has to pick itself up off the mat Saturday as the Sooners host another excellent defense in Iowa State.

Matt Campbell’s Cyclones have played Lincoln Riley’s squad close since his arrival in Ames, and they again have the recipe to make life hard on Oklahoma.

73.4

Breece Hall deservedly gets most of the attention on the Iowa State offense, but he’s been aided this year by a much more efficient passing game.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has completed a career-high 73.4 percent of his passes this year, ranking fourth in the country in completion percentage.

Purdy has totaled 2,441 yards through the air and thrown for 15 touchdowns while only giving up six interceptions. In years past, Purdy was more than happy to throw the ball directly into the waiting hands of opponents, which he’s cut out of his game.

The improved consistency through the air will add another wrinkle, as last week Baylor's Gerry Bohanon wreaked havoc on the ground, not with his arm.

The Sooner defense will be stretched in different ways on Saturday. Hall ranks No. 6 in the country with 117.2 yards per game on the ground.

2

Oklahoma’s offense was held to the lowest yardage in the Riley era last week against Baylor, and the road ahead doesn’t get any easier.

Jon Heacock’s defense has only allowed two teams to exceed 350 yards against the Cyclones all season.

The bad news for the Sooners is that ISU currently sits at No. 10 in total defense this year, an even better ranking than the Baylor defense that shut down Caleb Williams and the OU offense just one week ago.

The umbrella defense isn’t necessarily designed to live in opponents' backfields on every single snap, but it does a great job of keeping everything in front of the defenders. Also, Iowa State’s defense is one of the best tackling units in the country.

They’ve only allowed 163 first downs all season, the 11th-best mark in the FBS, so Oklahoma will have to execute at a high level if the Sooners are going to consistently move the ball.

5

Last week, OU averaged a measly 2.8 yards per carry against Baylor.

This week, the Sooners face another strong run defense, but the consistency at which the Cyclones play is even more impressive.

Iowa State has allowed just five rushes of 20 yards or more this year, bad news for a Sooner offense that lacked the big play last week against the Bears.

OU running back Kennedy Brooks is in a big-play rut as well, as he hasn’t had a rush longer than 20 yards in the past three games.

Oklahoma’s offensive line is inconsistent at best up front, and if the Sooners struggle to hit home runs, they’ll have to prove they can get on the same page and play assignment-sound football snap after snap, something they’ve struggled to do even against OU’s worst opponents this year.

If OU can’t break off some big plays in the run game, they’ll once again add to the weight on the shoulders of true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who himself is coming off of a poor performance against Dave Aranda’s defense.

The Sooners have the talent to bounce back and put in a nice offensive performance against Iowa State, but they’ll have to play some of their best football of the year as the Cyclones are as fundamentally sound on defense as any team college football.

