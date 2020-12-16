Prospect Profile: DT Isaiah Coe

Isaiah Coe

Hometown: Flossmoor, Ill.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 305

Position: DT

School: Iowa Western C.C.

SI All-American Ranking: N/A

Player Comparison: Tim Settle

Notes: Becomes Oklahoma's 3rd junior college addition at DT in last 2 signing classes

Thune's Take: For the second straight year, the Sooners went back to the well that is Council Bluffs, Iowa. In last year’s recruiting cycle, they snagged Perrion Winfrey from Iowa Western Community College. This year, they doubled down and nabbed Coe, the only junior-college signee in this 2021 class for Oklahoma. If the 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle finds the field as quickly as Winfrey did, the Sooners might set up a recruiting embassy on Iowa Western’s campus. Coe is a big, broad run-stuffer who should see immediate situational use.

