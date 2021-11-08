Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Lincoln Riley Says it Would be a 'Reach' for Oklahoma to get Wease, Washington This Weekend

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley wasn't optimistic the Sooners would get back Theo Wease or Woodi Washington this week.
    The Oklahoma Sooners may have to wait another week for reinforcements.

    Coming off the bye week, there was a small glimmer of hope that the No. 4-ranked Sooners could get back the services of wide receiver Theo Wease and cornerback Woodi Washington for their trip to Waco this weekend.

    But OU head coach Lincoln Riley said he’s unsure if either player will be able to give it a go this Saturday against the Baylor Bears.

    “I don't know yet,” Riley said on the Big 12 coaches’ teleconference on Monday morning. “They didn't do anything full with us last week. It's encouraging, but not to the point where we are giving them team reps or anything like that. Hopefully we can continue to push forward and the bye week was good for them.”

    Wease has missed the entirety of the season after suffering an injury in fall camp.

    Washington was expected to be a lockdown corner for the Sooners this year, but he hasn’t seen action since OU’s Week 2 win over Western Carolina.

    Riley didn’t rule them out for the season, but it appears Oklahoma will enter their November stretch without either of the two playmakers.

    “They are making good progress,” Riley said. “It's still too early to say and probably a little bit of a reach right now.”

    The Sooners continue their trek to defending their six-straight Big 12 titles this weekend, and kickoff against the No. 18-ranked Baylor Bears in Waco is scheduled for 11 a.m. 

    Lincoln Riley Says it Would be a 'Reach' for Oklahoma to get Wease, Washington This Weekend

