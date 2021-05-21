It's Easy to See Why Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler is the Heisman Frontrunner

The third-year sophomore from Phoenix is bidding to become Lincoln Riley's third Heisman Trophy winner in five years.

It’s never too early to project the Heisman Trophy winner.

And at Oklahoma, that’s Lincoln Riley’s quarterback.

To no one’s surprise, Spencer Rattler was projected Thursday by Draft Kings as the player with the best odds to win this year’s Heisman.

At +550, Rattler has the best odds among four quarterbacks to become Riley’s third Heisman winner in five years. (+550, or $550, is the amount one would receive on a winning bet of $100).

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s odds are only slightly lower at +600. Alabama’s Bryce Young is +800 and Georgia’s J.T. Daniels is at +1200.

Daniels is a former starter at USC who played in four games for the Bulldogs last season and passed for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns. Uiagalelei backed up Trevor Lawrence as a true freshman at Clemson last season and threw for 914 yards and five touchdowns. Young played in seven games and threw for 156 yards and a touchdown as Mac Jones’ backup in Tuscaloosa.

Rattler, a third-year sophomore from Phoenix, started all 11 games for the Sooners in 2020 and threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns.