Justin Broiles Finally Impacting Oklahoma Defense With 'Intentional Work'

Broiles has been in and out of the lineup during his OU career, but now he's "making a lot of plays" for the Sooner defense.

Making a big impact on the Oklahoma defense has taken longer than Justin Broiles expected.

Which might make his 2021 season even sweeter.

“He’s making a lot of plays for us, man,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s a great example for every young player on our football team right now.”

With instability throughout the OU secondary this season, Broiles, a fifth-year senior from Oklahoma City, has seized his opportunity by making five starts this season at safety and nickelback and even collecting his first career interception last week in an emphatic victory over Texas Tech.

Broiles — who became a part-time starter as a redshirt freshman on the 2018 team, was thrown into the fire at the last minute as a sophomore against LSU, and got lost on the depth chart as a junior — said he never doubted he’d have that moment.

“Nah, I don't do doubt,” Broiles said. “I didn't doubt it, not once. I knew that time was coming. I knew I'd be able to sit here one day and say, ‘Yeah I made plays.’ To get the first one, it was cool. It's a great feeling.”

Riley said after the spring game that Broiles had the best spring practice of his career. In August, Riley said Broiles had his best training camp.

It’s showing up in games this season, of course. But defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said it’s showing up in practice, too.

“There’s a difference between hard work and competitive work,” Grinch said. “There’s got to be an intent to be competitive. I am scratching and clawing every single day in practice, not just to prepare for that particular opponent, but also to get better at my craft.

“I think it is a good visual for the guys, making sure that an intentional week of practice turns into a little more intentional performance.”

Beyond just getting on the field with “intentional work,” Broiles has gotten the admiration and respect of his teammates and others for his determination and his resilience.

“Broiles is the perfect example,” Riley said, “of why you don’t just pack up and transfer. Why — the first time you don’t get on the field, or maybe the first time you get on the field and you get pulled, maybe you get beat out, whatever happens — that you just hang in there.

“What he’s done, he’s an extremely competitive dude. He has never let the circumstances dictate his attitude, his aggressiveness, his willingness to work and do the things outside of here to become a really good player. Along the way, that consistent work has made him a good player. There’s a lot of trust in him. You know what you’re gonna get every day.”

There’s more “intentional work” ahead, and so probably more positive results. Broiles expects his eventual legacy at Oklahoma will go far beyond one interception in Week 9 against Texas Tech.

“Don't wanna minimize something God blessed me with,” Broiles said. “He could've gave it to somebody else. He knows I’m hungry for more. He knows I've been here five years too long and it’s a lot on me. That wasn’t my standard coming in — ‘Maybe I could get one pick.’ I never thought, ‘Man, will I ever get a pick?’ I knew it was coming.

“To be continued, let's just say that.”