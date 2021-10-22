Kansas Jayhawks: By the Numbers

The No. 3-ranked Sooners head to Lawrence on Saturday to face the Big 12's worst program.

The No. 3-ranked Oklahoma Sooners head to Lawrence this weekend looking to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2004.

OU quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to make his second start, as the true freshman has revitalized the Sooner offense.

But while the offense has taken steps forward in the last two weeks under Williams, the Sooner defense appears to have taken a step backward.

They’ll try to get back on track this week against the Kansas Jayhawks, who enter as one of the worst teams in college football, not just the Power 5.

16.88

While the Jayhawks lack any NFL-type players, they do have a wide receiver who will try and find some success against the OU secondary. Buffalo transfer Trevor Wilson is averaging 16.88 yards per catch this year, which ranks fifth best in the Big 12.

The Oklahoma secondary is banged up and opposing offenses have had success attacking them both over the top and across the middle in recent weeks, so the Sooners will have to pay attention to where Wilson is on the field.

Wilson may not ever get the ball, however, due to the poor quarterback play for Lance Leipold’s team. Starter Jason Bean has completed just 55.4 percent of his passes this year, averaging 6.7 yards per completion.

1.33

The Kansas defense ranks 126th nationally in total defense, but there is one area they excel in.

Ball security will be on the minds of Oklahoma skill players as the Jayhawks defense forces 1.33 fumbles per game. Kansas ranks ninth in the country in fumbles forced per game, one of the few ways the Jayhawks have been able to get opposing offenses off the field.

The Sooners have only surrendered three fumbles through seven games this season, but they’ll need to stay focused despite the competition to not hand the Jayhawks any extra possessions.

15

Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup riding a 15 game losing streak in Big 12 play.

The last time the Jayhawks emerged victorious in conference play was all the way back in 2019 when they toppled Texas Tech 37-34.

Thankfully for Kansas, the game will take place in Lawrence and not on the road. Kansas’ fortunes are even worse when they hit the road in conference play, as their road losing streak has now stretched beyond 50 straight games.

Leipold has a tough task ahead of him to turn around the Kansas program, and Saturday projects to be another long day for the Jayhawks.

