Kennedy Brooks Feeling 'Comfortable' Ahead of OU Return

The Sooners running back is prepared for a big 2021 after opting out of last season.

The Oklahoma Sooners got the services of a marquee player ahead of 2021, but they didn’t have to go sifting through the transfer portal.

Running back Kennedy Brooks returns to the team after opting out of the 2020 season, adding a two-time 1,000-yard rusher back to the OU running backs room.

The former 4-star recruit from Mansfield, TX, has averaged 7.5 yards per carry for his career and scored 18 touchdowns. And despite sitting out a season, he thinks there’s a few areas in which he’s improved.

“I’d probably say I’m more explosive than I was a year ago. Definitely worked on my strength and my first step,” he said during his Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “Also catching the ball. I worked on everything, my strengths and my weaknesses. It’s all coming together. I’m going to take it day by day and stay consistent.”

Though he feels he’s improved, it didn’t make sitting out last year any easier according to Brooks.

“It was definitely frustrating because I love the game. I love playing football. But I had faith in my boys,” he said. “I’m happy what happened at the end of the season. At the end of the day I’m just happy they did what they did.”

The step back from the game did allow him to continue to sharpen his mental game as well, he added.

“It wasn’t really about play it was more going on what the defense was doing, how they were rotating, what the coverages were, how they set up with blitzes coming,” Brooks said. “I was mainly focused on the defense more than the offense.”

Kennedy Brooks ran for 1,056 yards in 2018 and 1,011 yards in 2019 for the Oklahoma Sooners Ty Russell / OU Athletics

If there’s a slow start to OU’s running game this year, it won’t be due to a question mark at running back. Not only is Brooks an established star in the Big 12, but Oklahoma added transfer Eric Gray from Tennessee, who has drawn rave reviews so far.

The experienced running back room should help the offensive line along while the gel, as they will have to replace at least two starters from last year’s unit.

But in the meantime, Brooks said he’s had a great transitional period back to the team and he’s feeling at home again in the Sooner backfield.

“I totally feel comfortable. This is something I’ve been doing for a very long time,” he said. “There are always things to improve on. I’m always going to be able to get better.

“But at the same time you’re just comfortable when you play the game of football for so long.”