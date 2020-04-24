Kenneth Murray is a Los Angeles Charger

Three years ago, Kenneth Murray predicted he would be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

He was right.

Murray was the 23rd pick in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft and will begin his pro career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Jan. 10, 2017, not long after OU’s Rose Bowl loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff — not far from where he’ll be playing his NFL games — Murray posted a prophetic tweet.

“3 years from now I will be a 1st round draft pick as a OLB….JUST WAIT”

Murray might have been just a little off — he was so good in his final two seasons as an inside linebacker, he likely projects there in the NFL.

Still, it was a bold prediction. Oklahoma hasn't had a defensive player drafted in the first round since defensive tackle Gerald McCoy in 2010, and the Sooners haven't had a linebacker taken in the first round since Jackie Shipp in 1984. (Brian Bosworth was a supplemental pick in 1987.)

Los Angeles traded up with Green Bay to obtain the No. 23 pick.

The 5-11 Chargers ranked sixth in the NFL last season in total defense, allowing just 313.1 yards per game. The Chargers also ranked 14th in scoring defense, allowing 21.6 points per game.

LA added free agent linebacker weakside linebacker Nick Vigil, a fifth-year veteran, in free agency this offseason. Sixth-year veteran Denzel Perryman had 68 tackles in 12 games last season as the Chargers’ middle linebacker, while Kyzir White played in 14 games and contributed 40 tackles as the strongside linebacker.

If Murray stays in the middle, he’d likely be behind Vigil at first — Vigil had 111 tackles last year for Cincinnati and signed a one-year, $1.187 million contract — but as a first-round pick, Murray would project as the long-term starter.

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 241-pound Murray, a native of Missouri City, Texas, set the school record for tackles in a game against Army in 2018, shattering the old mark with 28 stops.

He finished that season with a career-high 155 tackles, a total that ranks tied for eighth in school history.

"Kenneth has been a great leader for us, a starter from day one," said OU coach Lincoln Riley. "He was one of the most influential and active players we've ever had in terms of off-the-field activities and has just been a great all-around Sooner. He's also a tremendous example of the progress of 'Speed D' and we look forward to him having a great career and becoming an instant-impact player with the Chargers."

Murray finished his three-year career with 335 total tackles, ninth-best in the OU record book among linebackers and 11th all-time at Oklahoma.

He didn’t have nearly as many tackles in 2019 (102) as he did the year before, but in his first year in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s system, he was much more consistent and aggressive and contributed fewer missed tackles and busted assignments.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.