Key Lawrence Earns Big 12 Weekly Award

Key Lawrence earned Big 12 honors for his impactful play against Iowa State.

The former Tennessee transfer was one half of the game changing Jalen Redmond scoop-and-score right before halftime, giving Oklahoma a 14-7 lead and all the momentum heading into the break.

OU’s defensive line flushed Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy out of the pocket, where Lawrence then sprung into action. With no receivers in his quadrant of the field, Lawrence was able to break on Purdy and the football full speed ahead, knocking the ball out of Purdy’s hand with his helmet where the ball then bounced right into Redmond’s hands.

Lawrence wasn’t done, however, as he ran all the way down the field with Redmond, shepherding two Cyclone offensive linemen out of the way to ensure the defensive tackle would have no trouble making it into the end zone.

The play was an exclamation point for another outstanding day from Lawrence at corner. Along with the scoop-and-score, Lawrence was credited with another forced fumble, though OU was unable to recover the second one, and he finished with seven total tackles and a sack.

After a shaky start to the season, Lawrence has cemented himself as one of OU’s best 11 defenders this season headed into a massive Bedlam tilt.

