Kick Time Set for Oklahoma's Road Trip to Kansas State

The Sooners will try to beat the Wildcats for the first time in three years when they travel to Manhattan on Oct. 2.

The kickoff time for Oklahoma's first road trip of the season has been set.

The No. 4-ranked Sooners and the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats will officially kickoff at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

Lincoln Riley is looking for his first victory over Chris Klieman since the head coach in Manhattan replaced the legendary Bill Synder, as the Wildcats have upset Oklahoma two years on the bounce.

The trip to Bill Synder Family Stadium is not only OU's first road game of the season, but it represents the first visit to a Big 12 venue since the Sooners announced they would be departing the conference alongside the Texas Longhorns and head for the SEC.

Despite losing in their last trip to Manhattan, the Sooners have historically had great success on Kansas State's home turf.

Before the 2019 upset, Oklahoma hadn't lost on the road to the Wildcats since 1996, when then-No. 16-ranked Kansas State survived a 28-point second half rally from the Sooners, hanging on for a 42-35 victory.

This year's Kansas State team is 3-0, racking up victories over Stanford, Southern Illinois and Nevada.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the injury status is still unknown for quarterback Skylar Thompson, who has had great performances in back-to-back years against the Sooners.

Thompson had to be helped off the field after sustaining a right knee injury during KSU's victory against Southern Illinois, but Klieman merely said the QB would be out "indefinitely,” meaning Thompson could be expected back sometime this season.

Before returning home to face OU, Kansas State first travels to Stillwater to face the unbeaten Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend.

