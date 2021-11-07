Kickoff Time for Oklahoma-Baylor Announced

The Sooners and Bears will follow Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show.

Oklahoma's kickoff time at Baylor next week was announced on Saturday night.

The No. 8-ranked Sooners and the No. 12 Bears will begin at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, and the game will be televised by Fox.

The kickoff time puts the Sooners-Bears matchup as the first game out of the gate following Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show.

OU (9-0) is off this weekend and takes the nation's longest winning streak into Waco. The Bears (7-2) are coming off a bitter 30-28 loss at TCU on Saturday.

