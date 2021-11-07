Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kickoff Time for Oklahoma-Baylor Announced

    The Sooners and Bears will follow Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show.
    Author:

    Oklahoma's kickoff time at Baylor next week was announced on Saturday night.

    The No. 8-ranked Sooners and the No. 12 Bears will begin at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, and the game will be televised by Fox.

    The kickoff time puts the Sooners-Bears matchup as the first game out of the gate following Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show.

    OU (9-0) is off this weekend and takes the nation's longest winning streak into Waco. The Bears (7-2) are coming off a bitter 30-28 loss at TCU on Saturday.

    Read More

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

    D.J. Graham - Baylor
    Football

    Kickoff Time for Oklahoma-Baylor Announced

    10 minutes ago
    Pat Fields - Cheerleaders
    Football

    With a Tough Finish Ahead, Oklahoma's Saturday Off Arrived With 'Perfect Timing'

    9 hours ago
    Caleb Williams - TT TD
    Football

    Oklahoma's 'Championship November': By the Numbers

    12 hours ago
    Riley-Rattler - KU
    Football

    Spencer Rattler's QB Trainer: 'No Brainer' That Rattler Leaves Oklahoma After 2021

    Nov 5, 2021
    Raleek Brown
    Football

    Oklahoma's Coaches Hit the Recruiting Trail Over the Bye Week

    Nov 5, 2021
    Caleb Williams - bench
    Football

    Why Elite Comparisons Are Fair for 'Unique, Quirky' Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

    Nov 5, 2021
    Justin Broiles - TT INT
    Football

    Justin Broiles Finally Impacting Oklahoma Defense With 'Intentional Work'

    Nov 4, 2021
    BSB - Brett Squires
    Baseball

    Oklahoma's Big 12 Baseball Schedule Released

    Nov 4, 2021