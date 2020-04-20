ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Monday called former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts “the most intriguing guy in this year’s draft.”

A college legacy that includes accolades for SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman, getting benched in the national championship game as a sophomore, rescuing Alabama in the SEC title game as a junior and leading Oklahoma to the playoff and it’s fifth straight Big 12 crown could get even more complicated in the NFL.

The 2020 NFL Draft unfolds this week — it’ll be a non-traditional setting Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all online and through video conferencing with the pandemic shutdown — and Hurts has presented himself as an interesting prospect, to say the least.

“I think there’s probably always one player that’s probably the most intriguing player in the draft,” Herbstreit said on a national media teleconference. “I’m just curious how the NFL views him.”

Herbstreit, who’s been calling college football games since 1995, began covering the draft only in the last few years. He has an unlimited well of college experience from which to draw, and his contributions on the broadcast will be less about what NFL teams need and more about what a college player brings.

He’s seen Hurts play numerous times over the previous four seasons, he’s spoken off the record with his coaches, discussed him with teammates and had plenty of conversations with Hurts himself.

Herbstreit likes Hurts’ background, but he is clearly curious how Hurts projects into the NFL.

“Played a ton of football,” Herbstreit said. “Enjoyed watching him and how he carried himself at Alabama when Tua (Tagovailoa) emerged. He was a great teammate, came in in the SEC Championship and saved their season, and got them to a national championship.

“Then went off to Oklahoma and we all saw what he did last year in Lincoln Riley’s system and we all know what Lincoln Riley has done with quarterbacks in the last couple of years with Baker and Kyler Murray being the first picks overtall the last two years.”

Like the rest of College Football America, Herbstreit’s certainty stops there. Hurts has a diverse skill set, but that may be something that more than a few NFL teams decline to explore.

“I think he’s an interesting commodity,” Herbstreit said. “I would not compare him to (Baltimore quarterback) Lamar Jackson — at all — because he’s had success running. He’s more of a power runner. Lamar Jackson is more like Mike Vick — hold your breath. He’s a hiccup. Just could make people miss. So he’s definitely not that.

“And I think he throws the ball much better than people probably give him credit (for). If you and I and he were standing there and we were watching him throw in shorts, he would throw the ball as well as anybody in this draft.

“What I think his area has always been about is continuing to grow as a quarterback and the ability to read coverage. He is a guy that sees that primary (receiver) and if he’s there, he makes an accurate throw, and if he’s not, his instincts are to take off. Or if a flash of a color of another jersey of the opponent flashes in front of him, he gets a bit uncomfortable and he wants to get out.”

So, Hurts isn’t Michael Vick or Lamar Jackson running the ball, and he’s not Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Drew Brees in processing coverages or managing the pocket.

That doesn’t mean there’s no place for him in the NFL.

“I think because the NFL is evolving and changing to guys that are dual-threat quarterbacks, there’s definitely place for him,” Herbstreit said. “There’s not a, ‘Oh, we’ll play him at running back, and occasionally play him over at quarterback.’ Nope, that’s not gonna work. ‘Oh, we’ll put him at receiver.’ No, that’s not gonna work. He is a quarterback. That’s all he is. If you draft him, that’s what you’ve drafted.

“You can maybe use him in his career as a wrinkle with a different package, because he can run it, he can throw it, but like I said, I think he’s the most intriguing guy in this year’s draft because I’m very anxious to see where the NFL thinks he’s gonna go and what system eventually picks him.”

As the son of a coach, and as someone who thrived under the guidance of both Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley, Hurts could play in the NFL for a long time if he finds himself in the right situation. Anyone who knows Hurts and is familiar with his internal makeup trusts that.

“As far as leader, character — off the charts,” Herbstreit said. “He’s the kind of guy that would play in a game and then go in the weight room after the game and go do a set of squats — you know, go work out.

“He’s just off the charts as far as a teammate and the type of guy he would be and what you’re adding to a locker room.”

