Kobie McKinzie Gave Oklahoma all Brent Venables Asked: A Second Chance

The talented linebacker ended up signing with the Sooners after flipping initially flipping to the Texas Longhorns.

NORMAN — Brent Venables needed patience to keep the 2022 class together.

Understandably, four of Oklahoma’s 2022 pledges backed off their commitments before Venables was installed at the head of the Sooner program, but the rest stayed intact until the new head coach had a chance to say his piece.

“There were a few decommitments prior to ever even getting a chance to get in front of them,” Venables said during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, “but the young people we got a chance to get in front of, what I think was very evident right away for me was that how good of a job the staff had done at creating loyalty, deep seated relationships that kinda get you through a time like this.”

But in the case of Kobie McKinzie, OU’s first 2022 commit from all the way back in February of 2019, the star linebacker gave Venables a second chance.

McKinzie officially recommitted from the Sooners on Nov. 28 in the immediate aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s departure. The Lubbock standout then took a visit to Texas and actually committed to the Longhorns on Dec. 5 before getting a chance to hear Venables out.

Venables was able to link up with McKinzie, however, and he said there were no hard feelings about the situation. In the end, McKinzie returned to the fold, and the original 2022 commit signed with the Sooners on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of emotions that happen,” Venables said. “… but what I appreciated about Kobie was his willingness to continue to be open.

“… But he still had his guard up, so we got him on campus this last weekend and really tried to bridge that gap from a relation standpoint and what his opportunities here would be. What I can again appreciate is he was just open to it. We watched a bunch of football together and talked about life, what he wanted to achieve in his life, just all the normal things that you do when you’re trying to develop relationships and the trust that goes along with that.”

It was never going to be an easy job to step in just weeks before Signing Day, and Venables wasn’t naive to the challenge. He said he just hoped the players gave him chance to begin to build a relationship, because Venables believes Oklahoma has a lot to offer any potential recruit.

“You get a lot of arms crossed when you walk in right away,” Venables said. “They've heard it all. They want you to be about it. Again, I just try to be as transparent, honest up front and authentic on the front end.

“As I said before, they'll be no derecruiting… It just really means that you're not being genuine and honest up front in the recruiting process. So we've got a tremendous product to sell. It's exciting. For me, it's easy. I am passionate about Oklahoma, Oklahoma football, the tradition, the excellence. I understand deeply what that looks like and so I think that comes across in the living room, in front of these prospects and their families.”

McKinzie is a testament to what a little patience can lead to, and Venables is incredibly excited about landing one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects as a result.

“I'm really thankful for him,” Venables said. “If you are going to build a great defense, it starts up the middle, inside and up front. That middle backer and safeties, you have to be really strong up that middle.

“His presence, his size, his strength, his physicality, gives us that chance for exactly that.”

