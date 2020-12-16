Prospect Profile: DB Latrell McCutchin

Latrell McCutchin

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 176

Position: DB

School: Lyndon B. Johnson

SI All-American Ranking: No. 5 cornerback; No. 73 overall player

Player Comparison: Carlton Davis

Notes: Previously committed to Alabama

Thune's Take: The Austin native decommitted from Alabama in March and pledged to Oklahoma on July 4, just hours before Caleb Williams' announcement. SI All-American ranks McCutchin higher than any recruiting service, as he’s No. 73 overall in the SI99.

“McCutchin was a prospect who didn’t have a lot of junior tape because of a major knee injury,” says SIAA recruiting director John Garcia Jr., “but his sophomore tape was so solid from a coverage and projection standpoint that he was among the SI99 prospects we were most eager to see in 2020. In tracking his progress since returning, McCutchin looks as good as he ever has in combining that great natural length with supreme ball skills and turnover production. He has about all the natural tools most defensive coordinators want on the outside in the modern, pass-first era of the game.”

