Lincoln Log: O-Line Play, Overall Effort Needs Improvement for Oklahoma

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s season opener failed to meet expectations on Saturday.

The No. 4-ranked Sooners dropped two spots in the AP Poll after an uninspiring 40-35 victory over the Tulane Green Wave inside Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this past weekend, and Lincoln Riley acknowledged his disappointment during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Neither the offense or the defense played up to expectations in the second half, though they were able to make enough plays to avoid a disastrous start to the year similar to Kansas State’s upset victory in Norman a year ago.

Highlighting the areas to improve, Riley said on Tuesday that he’s excited to get to work this week.

It’s All About the Climb

Riley declared the preseason to be “talking season” weeks ago, and he said he’s excited to finally be thrust into the season and focused on improving week to week. Despite the puzzling start and third quarter, the team is locked in on improving their play ahead of hosting Western Carolina.

“There's a lot that we need to get better at,” Riley said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “We've been very, very focused on that this week. We also haven't turned a blind eye to some of the things that went well and there was a lot that we need to build on.

“There's still a ton of excitement, I think, among the staff, the players, because the flashes of good were excitingly good. But obviously, there's gotta be a lot more of it and it's gotta be a lot more consistent from top to bottom, coaching, playing, the preparation, just gotta have a healthy respect for what it takes to play well for all four quarters. I anticipate that we'll take a big jump there. That's our expectation.”

Overall, Riley was positive about the prospects of the team improving, as this is the part of the year he said he really enjoys.

“This is the fun part of the season,” Riley said. “You get that litmus test of where you're at and then it's all about the climb and that's something we've embraced throughout the years. I promise you we're embracing it again and ready to make a lot of improvements and get this season underway.”

More Changes Could be Coming to the Offensive Line

OU’s offensive line drew mixed reviews on Saturday.

Riley said he was very pleased with how the unit performed in pass protection, but he also said they had an average day run blocking highlighted by huge swings between their good plays and their bad plays.

In the opener, the line played largely without a pair of guys who were wildly talked about as impressive during spring football and fall camp.

Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris didn’t enter the game at all, and center Andrew Raym was held out of the contest until late into the second half due to the fact that he missed a most of practice ahead of the Tulane game due to medial reasons.

But that’s by no means an indication of how much either of those guys might play this season.

“Wanya has done some really good things,” Riley said. “He’s started to settle in a little bit and he’s right there on the edge of garnering, ‘We’ve got to put this guy in the game no matter what?’ He’s going to get his opportunities to prove that he should be one of the best five. He’s got to prove it”

Morris and Raym will have to unseat the guys ahead of them, however, as Riley still said there were plenty of bright spots along the offensive front against Tulane.

“Guys that probably played the best in the game were, I would say, (Tyrese) Robinson and (Robert) Congel were probably the two best,” Riley said. “Chris Murray, he had the two false starts but other than that, he played outstanding, was really, really physical. So there was a lot of good.



“Lot of good individual things but still trying to find that best five and it wouldn’t shock me if that doesn’t evolve, because we do have some good players that are right there that I think are going to push as the year goes on, you mentioned Swenson, Wanya, some guys like that, Raym. I think it’ll evolve a little bit. We’ll see if that same starting five is kind of what it ends up being.”

Still Waiting for the Weatherman

Running back suddenly became one of the thinner position groups on the roster after a summer of attrition in DeMarco Murray’s room, but Riley still declared his faith in non-scholarship backups Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson ahead of the Tulane game.

“(I’ve) been really impressed with Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson,” Riley said at his press conference last week. “Even before the latest departure, both of those two were certainly going to play for us. No question about it. Excited for those guys.”

Neither Knowles or Hudson got an offensive touch against the Green Wave, but Riley reinforced his faith in the running back pair.

“It played out that way,” Riley said. “We're playing a new coordinator, new group that you didn't quite have a great feel for all that is going to be coming at you. And there were several new things coming through. So we felt best to stay with those guys, Kennedy (Brooks) and Eric (Gray).

“But Jaden and Todd are practicing well. They'll have a role as this year goes on. But, you know, we got to continue to build our confidence in them, they've got to continue to do it on the practice field so that when those situations come up, that we are confident putting those guys in the game.”

Western Carolina would appear to be the perfect opponent for both Knowles and Hudson to get their feet wet and get some touches inside the Oklahoma offense on a game day.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.