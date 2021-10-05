Lincoln Log: Oklahoma Must Cut Down on Mistakes Against Texas

Though the offensive line was improved, procedural mistakes cost the Sooners against Kansas State.

NORMAN — Finally, OU-Texas week has arrived.

The No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners enter the annual showdown 5-0 for the third time in four years, while the No. 21-ranked Texas Longhorns (4-1) have rebounded from their loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks behind a quarterback change.

Oklahoma played their most complete offensive game of the season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats, but there is still plenty the Sooners will have to clean up if they hope to top their rivals inside the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

O-Line Needs to Make Life Easy on Offense

After a poor showing against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the OU offensive line played much better in Manhattan.

Oklahoma was able to move the ball on the Wildcats, totaling 392 yards, but penalties still plagued the o-line.

The offensive line alone accounted for seven penalties against the Wildcats, backing the Sooners up in key moments and making life harder on quarterback Spencer Rattler and the rest of the offense.

“It’s easy to say other than the seven penalties we had on the offensive line we played pretty good but it’s honestly the truth,” Riley said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, “Penalties were honestly the huge negative.

“Offensively for the most part, we were able to overcome it but we can’t put ourselves in those positions.”

If the offensive line can bring the same level of tenacity on Saturday while still playing within themselves and preventing mistakes, OU will be able to take advantage of a Texas defense which ranks 93rd in the nation in rushing defense.

Defense Must Stay Aggressive in the Open Field

Oklahoma struggled to tackle KSU running back Deuce Vaughn on Saturday, and they’ll have an even bigger test in Texas star Bijan Robinson.

While both Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch acknowledged that tackling hadn’t been a major problem up until Saturday, OU doesn’t have the luxury of missing tackles on Saturday.

Riley singled out one specific area where OU will have to improve if they has any hope of trying to contain Robinson.

“In Manhattan we did not tackle as well as we needed to, especially in the open field,” Riley said. “I think at times we didn’t leverage the ball correctly, at times were too hesitant in the open field, gave up a little too much space in coverage. There’s a number of things that lead up to it, but we know we have to tackle better.”

The Sooners will get a healthy dose of Robinson as well, as Texas rode their star running back last week against TCU, giving him 37 total touches.

Riley Not Worried About Williams

Backup quarterback Caleb Williams appeared on Saturday in Manhattan, and disaster struck on his first snap.

As the Sooners were looking to punch in their first drive for a touchdown, the ball was snapped past Williams and OU had to take a 12-yard loss as the true freshman fell onto the football.

Despite the initial setback, Riley said he never worried about the mental fortitude of the young quarterback.

“The first one didn’t go quite as planned,” Riley said with a smile. “Second one was better. He did fine.”

Caleb Williams was able to connect with Mario Williams for an 18-yard gain on a quick pass in the third quarter, which ended up capping off his day.

“We had the confidence to put him in,” Riley said. “Mentally, he was fine. He didn’t get rattled, which is good. I think it’s good to get him in there. Let him experience it a little bit and what it’s like. The road feels different.”

It remains to be seen how big of a factor Williams will play on Saturday, but Riley said he can trust both of his quarterbacks to be called upon if the moment needs them.

“I have confidence in Caleb,” he said. “Anytime the time arrises to put him in, I have confidence that he’ll play well.”

