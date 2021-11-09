Lincoln Log: Oklahoma Needs to Play Their Best Football to Stay Unbeaten

Though Lincoln Riley missed his weekly press conference, Dennis Simmons and Alex Grinch preached the need to raise their game.

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley’s weekly press conference looked a little different on Tuesday.

Oklahoma’s head coach was unable to attend, as a matter arose which prevented Riley from speaking before the media.

OU said they would try to make Riley available at some point later this week, but in the mean time Dennis Simmons, OU’s Assistant Head Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Outside Receivers Coach, stepped in alongside Alex Grinch.

Regardless of Riley’s availability, the Sooners have a big game to prepare for as they will head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears, who fell to No. 18 in the AP Poll after their shocking 30-28 loss to TCU this past weekend.

Comeback Kids

This year, Oklahoma pulled an improbably comeback against the Texas Longhorns, but 2019’s trek to Waco provided set the record at the time for the largest comeback in school history.

Down 28-3, Jalen Hurts helped bring Oklahoma all the way back, setting the stage for Gabe Brkic to knock through the go-ahead field goal to seal a 34-31 victory over the Bears.

Simmons said he saw parallels in both games, as plenty of young contributors fought through the adversity to come all the way back and pull off improbable victories.

“I think the thing that I remember most is you had a lot of young guys that was getting the opportunity to play that night,” said Simmons, “and just to see the excitement on their faces as they had that opportunity to step up and obviously playing well.

“It's probably kind of like the thing that we experienced a couple of weeks back with the Red River shootout. Things didn't quite happen the way we wanted to in the first half of the game, but I thought we came back and you know, you kind of got a sense in the locker room at halftime that this game wasn't over and that guys were going to come back out and respond and be able to do their job.”

The Sooners have found a way to finish over and over this season, and Riley said on Monday during the Big 12 coaches teleconference that part of that belief stems from the result in Waco two years ago.

“It was obviously a very meaningful game at the time and yeah so I think it kind of set that precedent for us that we’re never out of the fight,” Riley said. “There’s a belief and an expectation that no matter how a game starts out that we can always make a run. I’ve seen that even in past years teams reference that game.”

More to Come From the Wide Receivers

Jadon Haselwood might be playing the best football of his career, and true freshman Mario Williams has come on strong as of late, but Simmons said he’s not content with the production so far, especially from Haselwood.

“Jadon's been practicing hard and he's been competing,” Simmons said. “I think the biggest difference for him is, you know, you see a level of consistency there. Is he where I need him to be? No, he's not even close to that I because I just, you know, for as talented as he is as a player, the sky's the limit there.”

As Williams has settled in, Simmons said that can also be in part to the role Haselwood and Mike Woods have played as a mentor to the speedy receiver.

“I think Mario's done a great job,” Simmons said. “I can credit some of his, or a lot of his success to the guys in the room around him. Mike has some, you know, significant amount of playing experience.

“… Jadon has been a guy that has gone through what he's going through, coming in as a freshman, getting some playing time. And, you know, one of those guys that was highly sought after coming out of high school.”

If Haselwood, Williams, Woods and Marvin Mims can all surge together to close the season, Oklahoma’s talented wide receiver room that entered 2021 with loft expectations may finally fall into place, just in time for the most important stretch of OU’s season.

No Lubbock Distractions

Alex Grinch reportedly interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at Texas Tech this past Friday, but both Riley and Grinch maintained the opportunity was not a distraction for the team this week.

“You would be surprised at the ability of coaches to just do their job,” Grinch said. “And have such a huge responsibility in my role here. It’s a role that we’ve talked at length about over the last seven weeks, that I need to do a a better of.

“So believe me, job No. 1 is to prepare these guys to play the best football we’ve played the entire season, because I think that’s what it’s going to take to beat a very good Baylor team this weekend.”

But while Grinch’s focus is 100 percent on the Sooners, the Oklahoma defensive coordinator stopped shy of denying he dreams of running his own program as the head coach one day.

“In this profession, there’s a number of opportunities that may come your way over time,” Grinch said. “At one point, you’re a graduate assistant, and you’re dying to call yourself a position coach. That might pay you $10,000, and you think, man, if you could make 30 and call yourself a full-time coach with benefits, it doesn’t get any better than that.

“If you’re fortunate, do a good job, be around good people and have an opportunity past that, that’s kind of the name of upward mobility that way. That would be the extent of it.”

There’s no telling how long Grinch’s stay will be on the sidelines in Norman, but if he gets the defense playing to their potential again in November, the interview opportunities will keep coming.