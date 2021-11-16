Lincoln Log: Oklahoma Remaining Consistent in Approach Despite Loss

The Sooners aren't making drastic changes as they attempt to rebound this week against the Iowa State Cyclones.

NORMAN — For the first time this season, Lincoln Riley took the podium for his weekly press conference coming off a loss.

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1) were dominated in the second half by the No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2) on Saturday, as Abram Smith and Gerry Bohanon rushed their way to a 27-14 victory over OU.

And while the Oklahoma coach maintains that all of Oklahoma’s goals are still achievable should the Sooners win out, noting that he’s finished as a one-loss Bi 12 Champion four times since joining the staff at Oklahoma and OU has made the College Football Playoff all four times, the team clearly must get better if they are going to beat Iowa State and Oklahoma State twice.

Thankfully for the Sooners, their budding star at quarterback in Caleb Williams will be healthy headed into this weekend’s tilt with the Cyclones, fresh off his worst performance to date since taking Spencer Rattler’s spot as the starter.

Trusting the Process

Williams looked downright pedestrian against the Baylor Bears, and he further had to deal with the adversity of getting his hand stepped on after an 18-yard run, something Riley admitted did bother the true freshman in the second half.

“He was frustrated physically not being able to grip the ball and throw the ball the way he typically does after getting his hand stepped on,” Riley said.

But Riley said there won’t be any major changes in how he prepares Williams for the Cyclones, even after replacing him with Rattler for a couple of drives in Waco.

“It’s business as usual,” Riley said. “We’ll coach him hard during the week.

“… If you’re confident in what you do, then just because you don’t get the result that you want one time, that doesn’t change that…. Confidence can’t be circumstantial.”

The adjustments will have to come quickly, however, as Iowa State and Oklahoma State both rank better than Baylor in total defense.

Offensive Line Still Not There

Oklahoma’s offensive line didn’t hold up very well to the pressure presented by the Baylor defense.

The Sooners only averaged 2.8 yards per carry, and the Bears hit home for five quarterback sacks.

And while it was apparent that the line missed multiple assignments which led to crucial blown plays, Riley said everyone was partially to blame for the offensive woes on Saturday.

“Like a few games this year, we just kind of took turns,” Riley said. “There's times when the quarterbacks had all day back there, you know, and there's times where we didn't There's times where we threw the ball well and didn't catch it. There's times where we were wide open and didn't get it to them. Backs missed a a couple of things in protection.

“… When you have 53 plays and you have a low number of possessions, you've got to make them count. I mean, we should know that by now.”

Still, Riley said he’s seen flashes from the offensive line specifically, and that they have improved this year.

“Our good is really, really good. I would say we're progressing,” Riley said. “… Did we do a lot of things good the other day? Yeah. Could we have played better in a few areas? Of course. We could have. But no, I think we're progressing and I think our good is certainly good enough.”

Regardless of how far the line has progressed or not, things are about to get really simple.

If the line can find some cohesion and stop blowing assignments, Oklahoma will have a chance to win out.

If they can’t, the Sooners could easily finish 9-3.

Better Together

The most frustrating thing this season for Riley might be that both sides of the football have put some really great play on tape for the Sooners, just never together.

At times, especially early in the season, the Oklahoma defense has been excellent, keeping OU in the game while the offense toiled away. And then in October, the script flipped.

Oklahoma’s offense found new life behind Williams while the defense couldn’t stop a nose bleed.

Alex Grinch’s defense took their turn once again on Saturday, holding up for three quarters against Baylor, but Riley said the team will have to put it all together if they hope to win out.

“We've been maybe the best team I've ever been a part of at when one side of the ball is struggling, that the other side of the ball has typically been lights out,” Riley said. “… And that typically to me, is the hardest thing to do in football because it's like you're constantly trying to regain momentum, which is hard to do.

“… When we do something positive like we're doing a lot of, let's sustain it. And let's be able to get on some of these runs and have a flurry of points and stops and positive plays. And a lot of times in games that's where you get a chance to separate yourself. So that's been a big point of emphasis here.”

The Sooners are running out of time to reach their full potential, and they’ll need to play their best game of the season on Saturday to keep their bid to win a seventh straight Big 12 Championship alive.

