Lincoln Log: Oklahoma Resting up to Prepare for November Slate

Unbothered by the rankings and outside pressure, Lincoln Riley said the team is ready to attack 'Championship November.'

Finally, the bye week is here.

The No. 4-ranked Sooners opened their 2021 slate with nine straight contests, navigating their path without a loss, to start the year. But now, OU can take a step back and heal up with a much-needed week off.

Still, Lincoln Riley said the Sooners are focused in doing everything they can to improve themselves during the off week as they prepare for their three toughest games of the season against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

One Day Off

Riley maintained that despite the long stretch to start the season, there’s really only been one thing different about this week than bye weeks of the past — Election Day.

Due to an NCAA edict last year, teams must give all of their players the day off on Election Day from any team activities.

“I guess in some ways you could be happy that it worked out during a bye week,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “But the flip side of it is, it's kind of a pain because it's one day during the middle of the week, so we've got all of our coaches out recruiting today and then everybody will be back in tomorrow for practice and Thursday morning practice, and then back out again, so we've kinda had to make it work around having an NCAA mandatory off day.”

Riley said he wasn’t sure if the mandatory day off put anyone at an advantage or disadvantage, but he was aware that some teams in the Big 12 asked for a waiver to be able to practice on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I haven’t heard if those went through or not,” Riley said. “The one good thing is if you are doing it during a game week, at least your opponent is doing it too. It’s just something to deal with.”

Unbothered by the Rankings

The first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night, but Riley couldn’t care less about where his team ends up.

“To me, it’s just meaningless stuff to kill the time until we get to the end,” Riley said. “I think a great example is go back and look where we were ranked in the first CFP poll all the years that we got into the CFP. The biggest games, the best games, the most important games all across the country are still yet to be played.”

If the Sooners do wind up in the top four when the initial rankings are unveiled, it would be the first time in the history of the playoff that OU was in the initial top four.

Oklahoma has gone on to qualify for four different College Football Playoffs despite starting outside the top four, illustrating Riley’s point that it’s merely the beginning of the long road to the playoff.

“Where we sit right now – and I say we meaning college football as a whole and all the rankings – where they sit right now and where they will be in three or four weeks is going to be a big, big difference,” Riley said with a smile. “If we win, what they put out tomorrow is not going to matter – or today, whenever it is. Shows you how much I’m paying attention to it.”

Man of Mystery

Caleb Williams hasn’t gotten to speak to the press since arriving at Oklahoma, a longstanding rule by the program that true freshman must earn the right to be interviewed.

And while Riley said he’s not ready to change that rule just for Williams quite yet, he did lend some insight into the kind of person Williams is behind the scenes.

“Honestly, I think he’s a lot like what you see on game day,” Riley said. “He’s a very unique kid. He’s got kind of different interests. He’s got a unique but fun personality. He does a good job relating to different people.

“Caleb’s kind of — he kinda gets along with everybody, can talk to anybody. He can have a conversation with anybody. He can have a conversation with my 5-year-old. He can have a conversation with anybody on our team. He can have a conversation with an adult and interact and be very personable. So he’s got a unique ability to connect with different kinds of people.”



Riley said Williams also has the rare knack for being able to know when it’s time to relax and enjoy the process a little bit, but also when it’s time to flip the switch and lock in to practice and on game days.

“He’s a football guy, I mean he really is into it,” Riley said. “Puts a lot of time into it, very driven. But also can laugh, can joke, can have some fun. He takes it serious. He’s got, for a young guy, pretty good balance.

“Some young guys get in here and they’re so tense, they almost take it too serious and they can’t relax any that you’ve got to relax them. On the flip side and probably more often, you get a guy that doesn’t know how to be business-like when it’s time to be business-like. He’s got a pretty good feel for a young guy of, he can be pretty serious and into it but also it doesn’t tense him up. There’s certainly a relaxed side to him too.”

