Riley’s ready

It’s Oklahoma-Texas week, and for Lincoln Riley, it’s his fourth as a head coach and sixth overall.

“It never gets old,” Riley said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “This game is always as fun as it gets. We love having the chance to compete at it.

“It’s certainly one of the reasons, when you decide or you get a chance to come coach at a place like Oklahoma — or from our players’ standpoint, you get a chance to come play here — part of that decision is knowing that you get to be a part of this game and how fortunate we all are. It’s easily the best rivalry game in college football.”

Weird vibe

Capacity for Saturday’s game is expected to be 25 percent of its usual number of 92,100, so about 23,000. Of that number, it’s expected that both teams will have about 10,000 fans in attendance.

Crowds will not be allowed to gather along the State Fair of Texas midway — the bus route into the Cotton Bowl — for the customary hand gestures on display for the enemy squad.

The State Fair itself is shut down (although word is some concessions will be available).

It’s just going to be an odd arrangement.

“You know, it will be interesting,” Riley said. “Just, the bus ride in is always one of the — other than the game — is one of the coolest parts of this. To pull into the fairgrounds without anybody there will be a little eerie, I think, honestly, for those of us that have been able to experience that.

“As far as the game atmosphere, it will be interesting in that it’s neutral. We've been on the road with, whatever, 25 percent there. We’ve obviously been at home with 25 percent there. And now you’re going to be somewhere where it’s going to be whatever, 12 1/2 percent apiece. So yeah, it’ll be different.

“I mean there’s no doubt, — and that’s just 2020 right now, I guess. I think the quality of the game and the intensity and all that will be very, very similar. But yeah, the atmosphere, it’ll be different. And probably more different than any other game that we play all year because the neutral (site), combined with just the 25 percent capacity.”

Flag on the play

Among Oklahoma’s many shortcomings this year, the Sooners are committing way too many penalties.

After three games, OU ranks tied for 62nd nationally (out of 74 teams) at 9.33 penalties per game. The Sooners are also 62nd in penalty yards per game at 81.00 — one spot ahead of Texas (82.33).

Riley expressed real disappointment with that element of his team’s 1-2 start.

“I thought in the Kansas State game, just a lot of mental errors as far as the penalties,” Riley said. “We had some really, just, bad penalties, some dumb penalties, guys losing focus, guys not playing the level of ball or as clean and with great technique like we expect them to.

“I was really, really disappointed in the penalties after that game. Obviously, there were some huge ones. I thought this game (against Iowa State), we were much cleaner. There was a couple of defensive holds in the backfield that we have to do better with that were unnecessary. And then a lot of times, we had the guys covered. The disappointing this is, they were dead plays. And lost our technique, panicked — whatever we want to call it — and gave them some easy ones.”

That’s not all Riley is disappointed with when it comes to the yellow flags.

“I saw several calls in the last game were incorrect,” he said. “So I thought we played, honestly, a lot cleaner game. We need to do a little bit better on the defensive holds. Other than that, certainly more clean against Iowa State than we were against Kansas State.”

Takeaways? Or tackles?

Riley was surprisingly forthcoming when asked about how his team’s poor tackling might actually be a byproduct of an overemphasis on getting takeaways.

“That’s a very fair point and one that we’ve really been emphasizing with our guys,” Riley said. “I don’t doubt at all that there’s some correlation there. No question about it.

“And guys have got to understand where the turnovers come from. Yeah, if you come in there just full speed out of control, every now and then, you end up putting your helmet on a ball and the ball pops out and that’s great. But I don’t know if that’s worth the number of missed tackles that you’re probably gonna have there, too.”

Riley said the job of the first defender needs to be to wrap up and stop the runner, and then when the second and third defenders arrive, they can try to get the ball out.

“I think our emphasis on turnovers and our guys wanting to get them so bad — has that been a part of us being a little out of control?” Riley said. “I think it’s very fair to say.”

Riley said both Monday and Tuesday that some changes to the daily routine have created more opportunities for tackling in practice.

“So much of what we see is not necessarily guys out of position, but guys just kinda coming in out of control,” Riley said. “It’s a fine line. To be a great tackler … you’ve gotta know when to have patience and you’ve gotta know when to have aggression. Because if you’re too patient, guys will just go around you. But if you’re too aggressive, like we were many times against Iowa State, a good player is gonna make you miss.

“We've gotta be a little bit more patient and trust our fundamentals more. And then like anything, when you’re running like crazy to the ball, and if a guy misses a tackle, the second one’s gotta be there to make it right, because occasionally, you’re not gonna get the guy down every single time the first time. So we’ve gotta make up for any mistakes that we do have.”

Familiar face

Texas has two new coordinators this year in Chris Ash (defense) and Mike Yurcich (offense).

Riley has faced Yurcich four times before when Yurcich was offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (2015-18). Riley’s Sooners never lost to Yurcich and OSU, but the Cowboys did put up some impressive numbers in those games: 540 yards and 35.5 points per game, including 661 and 640 yards and 52 and 47 points in the 2017 and 2018 meetings.

Yurcich coached at Ohio State last season.

“He’s always able to produce some really good offenses there at Oklahoma State, develop some really good players, and here early into his time here at Texas has done a good job with this group,” Riley said.

He added that there are “definitely some similarities” in the structure of the Texas offense and what Yurcich did at Oklahoma State.

“And honestly a lot of what they were doing before, there’s certainly some carryover (at Texas),” he said. “I mean there wasn’t just a ton of differences. There’s some key differences, but it’s not like you know going in there and they’re just doing something totally, so radically different from what they’ve done offensively in the past.

“He’s a really, really good coach.”

