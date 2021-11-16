Lincoln Riley Addresses Oklahoma's Flaws, Baylor Controversy, LSU Job

Sooners coach expresses surprise his team didn't rally at Baylor, but said the team has always known its flaws during all the close victories.

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said his team hadn't been papering over their mistakes during all those uninspiring victories, but he was surprised they didn't respond well to adversity last week.

After a 9-0 start, the Sooners took a 27-14 loss in Waco. After delivering key plays in crunch time regularly, OU wilted as Baylor built a 24-7 lead.

Riley Tuesday at his weekly press conference that there might have been the outside perception that playing poorly and yet still winning gave a false sense of security, but that's not the way the team approaches it.

"Maybe to the outside," he said. "I mean, I’ve sat up here every week and answered questions about our flaws while we won all nine of those.

"In our world, it's different. You know, behind those walls we address every single flaw whether we win 76 to nothing or we lose a close game like we did the other day."

Riley said the OU coaching staff is grading hard on assignments and busts and mistakes and positive plays every week regardless of the outcome.

"We don't base the mood or any of that on, you know, the win, the loss, 'Well, we won so we're not going to correct the mistakes,' or, 'We lost and now we're going to go really look at everything.' I mean, we we always look at everything. A lot of times we grade our guys harder after a win than we do after a loss because of what the outside world is telling them."

Riley acknowledged that he was surprised that, after winning all those close games, his team did not respond in crunch time at Baylor.

"Yeah. Oh, heck yeah," he said. "I mean, I told them in the huddle there between the quarters, 'Man, you think this feels bad, just look where we were in Dallas a few weeks ago. This was a great situation compared to that."

The Sooners rallied from 21 points down to beat the Longhorns in October.

"A lot of that was just the confidence, and you know, what this team has done all season and the fact that, up to that point we hadn't played very well, especially offensively, but felt like we were right on the doorstep with all three sides. And that's been one of the strengths of this team. So my confidence was extremely high. I'm surprised we didn't.

"But at the same time, you got to go make those plays. Just because you've done it before, it's great to have the confidence on it, but you have to go make the plays. You have to go make the tackles. You have to go make the catches. You have to go make those plays, and we didn't make enough of them."

There's much work ahead with Iowa State coming to Norman this week and a visit to Oklahoma State coming up..

Although the Sooners have won nine games, there hasn't been much of the typical Oklahoma dominance. From the 40-35 home win over Tulane (now 1-9) in the season opener to a 23-16 home win over Nebraska (3-7) to a 16-13 home win over West Virginia (4-6) to a 55-48 win over Texas (4-6) to a 35-23 win at Kansas (2-8), OU has been perilously close to dropping a game almost every week.

It finally happened in Waco. Even before Baylor built a three-score lead, Riley had confidence his team would rally once again.

"We were close," Riley said, "but not close doesn't count."

It was Baylor's first victory over Oklahoma since 2014, a span of seven consecutive OU wins.

As a result, the Sooners fell eight spots to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, and are expected to tumble tonight from their No. 8 ranking in last week's College Football Playoff ranking.

Riley said "I don't care" that the Big 12 Conference announced a public reprimand and $25,000 fine for Baylor after its fan base stormed the field twice around the Bears' field goal as time expired.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Monday he would call Riley to discuss the controversy, and Riley confirmed Tuesday that that conversation did take place, but he preferred to keep it private.

"He reached out," Riley said, "but any conversations that have another coach, I'll keep between us."

Riley also said during his press conference that he had no trouble handling continuing rumors and even reports about him taking the opening LSU, even when last week he missed his news conference and coaches shows.

"There's nothing to handle," Riley said. "I mean, it's it's pretty easy. You know, I coach the University of Oklahoma football team, and you guys know me, you know how I feel about this place and this program. So we've all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that, and that hasn't changed."