Lincoln Riley clears up Jadon Haselwood's Cotton Bowl absence for Sooners

The Sooners' former 5-star receiver worked hard to get back after a knee injury but skipped the Cotton Bowl to take care of "a personal situation"

There was a little confusion among Sooner Nation about why sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood missed the Cotton Bowl.

Was he opting out? Was he transferring? Was he injured?

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley cleared that up on Friday. Sort of.

“Yeah Jadon, I excused Jadon from the preparations from the bowl game to deal with a personal situation,” Riley said in a 40-minute Zoom call with OU beat reporters.

The 2019 consensus 5-star wideout went down in April with a knee injury while training back home in Georgia. But when the Sooners reconvened in July, Haselwood has been with them ever since.

“Like I've told you guys before, he's been a tremendous teammate throughout a year that's been very difficult for him personally,” Riley said. “You take all the challenges that every person had, every player across the country had, and you add on a guy dealing with as serious an injury as he had, it was a hard year on him. He was a really good teammate and worked his tail off.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Haselwood rehabbed and worked his way back onto the field in just under seven months and returned for the Kansas game on Nov. 7. He caught a 33-yard pass against the Jayhawks, then added a 12-yard reception against Baylor and brought in two catches for 20 yards in the Big 12 title game, including an acrobatic 17-yard catch in traffic.

“We were excited to get him back and to be able to contribute there at the end as we were making a run to the Big 12 Championship,” Riley said. “He's done a great job handling a lot of things not going his way. He had a personal situation come up that I totally understood.

“He's excited and ready to work and I think has a lot of momentum going into this offseason and we'll be excited to welcome him back and get started back again this spring.”