Riley Emphasizes Importance of Depth in 2020

Parker Thune

It's game week for the Sooners, and Lincoln Riley's team is chomping at the bit.

But as Riley and Oklahoma enter the uncharted waters of football amidst a pandemic, they're preparing for the reality that nothing is going to go as planned this fall. The Big 12 announced last week that all games will be played as long as both teams have 53 healthy players, with active minimums at certain key positions (7 offensive linemen, 4 interior defensive linemen, 1 quarterback).

However, the threat of an outbreak remains menacing, because even if a program like Oklahoma can realistically field a team week to week, those hard and fast numbers don't account for the fact that practice schedules will inevitably be disrupted.

“If you have a big enough problem that you can’t practice, then playing a game is going to be tough," Riley acknowledged in a Monday teleconference. “I doubt you see nearly as many redshirts this year."

It doesn't make much logistical sense for players to redshirt in 2020 anyway, as the NCAA previously announced that no football athlete would forfeit eligibility this fall. Thus, the season amounts to a free year for student-athletes. With that knowledge, Riley asserted that 2020 may be the Year of the Freshman. 

"I think you’ll see more true freshmen play this year than you ever have across the country," Riley continued. "I think a lot of people at some time or another are going to run into an all-hands-on-deck situation.”

Fortunately, the Sooners appear well equipped for such a scenario. Oklahoma signed 23 players in the class of 2020, and boast exceptional depth across the board. The only apparent area of weakness is the backfield. The Sooners will open the season with just five active running backs, only two of whom have logged a carry at the FBS level.

Riley was only available for ten minutes on the Big 12 coaches' call, but his weekly press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, and will be conducted via Zoom. Meanwhile, Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino's presser is set for Monday afternoon. SI Sooners will provide updates on both.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Football

