Lincoln Riley: "November ball... tends to be our favorite around here"

It's been over a month since the Sooners played a game in the friendly confines of Owen Field.

But there's no better time than November for Lincoln Riley and company to make a grand homecoming. As Oklahoma returns to their home turf this weekend to host Kansas, you'll hear one factoid repeated over and over this week: Riley hasn't lost a game in the month of November during his time with the Sooners.

However, in his Tuesday afternoon press conference, Riley was more concerned with an entirely different statistical outlier.

"I don’t know that a team has ever gone six straight weeks between home games in a regular season," Riley laughed. "[But] it’s been a fun stretch, and excited to get to play some November ball, which tends to be our favorite around here."

Indeed, the Sooners appear to be hitting their stride as the calendar flips, and that starts with quarterback Spencer Rattler. The redshirt freshman hasn't committed a turnover since his brief benching against Texas, and most recently threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Oklahoma's 62-28 victory over Texas Tech.

"He’s definitely improved," Riley said of his wunderkind signal-caller. "I think he’s starting to learn more the difference between being aggressive, but also doing it in a calculated way. … We don’t have to hit the home run every single time."

As his confidence expands, Rattler continues to catalyze an increasingly explosive Sooner offense with his elite arm talent. Meanwhile, Alex Grinch's Speed D has shaken their demons and played borderline dominant football over the past two weeks. The pieces of the jigsaw are falling into place, and though Riley said there's still plenty of room for improvement from his team, he's thrilled with the way that the locker room has handled early-season adversity.

“It hasn’t been the smoothest road to get there," Riley acknowledged. "We’ve had our rough patches, but the thing I would say about this team is that whenever a rough patch has happened… this team has let it bring them together as opposed to divide [them].”

