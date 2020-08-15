Lincoln Riley on his QBs' Leadership Qualities

Can young people lead during a crisis?

Can an inexperienced quarterback step up during unprecedented circumstances and assert himself as the leader of a football team?

Lincoln Riley surely was curious about those answers when 2020 began to crumble.

Riley has two quarterback who are competing for the starting job, should the Sooners be fortunate enough to play football games a month from now. Spring practice was washed out by Coronavirus, but Riley has now had a week of training camp to study his young QBs.

Spencer Rattler is widely presumed the starter. Tanner Mordecai, after a preseason injury, is presumably right on his heels.

Riley said Saturday during a video press conference that he has indeed been impressed with how Rattler and Mordecai and even true freshman Chandler Morris have taken on the next step in their evolution toward being the starter.

“From a leadership standpoint, no, you’re right, it’s an interesting time for any leader,” Riley said. “Especially all of these guys who are young quarterbacks and young leaders in our program.

“I think it’s also provided, though, opportunities for them to kind of step up and become leaders. And I do, I see strong leadership characteristics with all those guys.”

Mordecai is a third-year sophomore from Waco. His game action has been limited behind Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts.

Rattler is a redshirt freshman from Phoenix. His experience amounts to three games last year as a true freshman — the last of which was mop-up duty for Hurts in the College Football Playoff.

Morris is a first-year freshman from Dallas.

“They do it a little bit differently,” Riley said. “They have different personalities. You know, Spencer is a little bit more laid back. Tanner is a little bit more kind of locked in — not locked in, but maybe a little bit more of a serious personality. Chandler, maybe somewhere in between.

“But the thing you see is they’re willing. They’re not scared to lead. They’re not scared to step up to the front of the line and assert themselves. Which, I think, the courage do do it and the willingness to do it are important, and they all three have that.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.